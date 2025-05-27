Italian Prime Minister welcomes America’s Cup to Rome

Gaetano Manfredi, the Mayor of Naples gave a warm welcome in Rome to the America’s Cup Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, as well as the America’s Cup and the Louis Vuitton Cup trophies.

With the dome of St Peter’s Basilica, the centrepiece of the Vatican, as a backdrop, Mayor Manfredi said:

“On behalf of the city, today is truly a special day, because New Zealand’s choice to defend the America’s Cup in Naples represents a great privilege and opportunity for our city. I am very grateful to the team that chose Naples.”

“I am very thankful to the government, President Meloni, and all the Ministers of Sport and Health with whom we have worked to build this over the past months.”



Grant Dalton, joint CEO of Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand and America’s Cup Events, echoed the words of the Mayor, saying:

“Naples is passion, Naples is history … and it is our honour to bring the America’s Cup to Naples. Thank you for your vision and for the opportunity to bring the Cup to Italy.”

Dalton went on to praise and name the twelve America’s Cup challenges that have come from Italy, starting with the famous Azzurra campaign in 1983 and running through to the last event in 2024.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, officially the ‘President of the Council of Ministers’ then took to the lectern confirming her undoubted support for the Italian team, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

After the formalities, the Prime Minister was presented with a scale model of ‘Taihoro’ – the winning boat of Emirates Team New Zealand in 2024.