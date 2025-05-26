Fireball Nationals – Gillard and Thompson lead from Edwards and Townend

After two days of racing at Looe SC, Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson hold a one point lead.

The first race was won by DJ Edwards and Vyv Townend ahead of Gillard and Thompson, with Vince Horey and Robert Gardiner in third. Race 2 was a win for Gillard and Thompson, with Georgia Booth and Oliver Davenport second, and Edwards and Townend taking third.

Day 2 started with another win for Gillard and Thompson, with Peter Gray and Rich Pepperdinesecond, and Dave Hall and Paul Constable taking third. Edwards and Townend took fourth.

In race 4 Edwards and Townend took their second win ahead of Gillard and Thompson, with Hall and Constable taking another third place finish.



With the discard in play this put Gillard and Thompson overall leaders after four races with 4 pts, Edwards and Townend 2nd with 5 pts, and Hall and Constable third on 10 pts.

The chasing pack are Georgia Booth and Oliver Davenport on 13 pts, Graham and William Cook on 15pts, and Vince Horey and Robert Gardiner tied on 16 pts with Paul Cullen and Simon Forbes.

Fireball Nationals 2025 – Leaders after 4 races (36 entries)

1st Thomas Gillard and Shandy pos -2 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd DJ Edwards and Vyv Townend pos 1 3 -4 1 – – 5 pts

3rd David Hall and Paul Constable pos -10 4 3 3 – – 10 pts

4th Georgia Booth and Oliver Davenport pos -18 2 7 4 – – 13 pts

5th Graham Cook and William Cook pos 4 6 -9 5 – – 15 pts

6th Vincent Horey and Robert Gardiner pos 3 8 5 -9 – – 16 pts

7th Paul Cullen and Simon Forbes pos 5 5 6 -10 – – 16 pts

8th Peter Gray and Rich Pepperdine pos -14 13 2 8 – – 23 pts

9th Simon Evans and Matthew Sharman pos -19 11 10 7 – – 28 pts

10th Martyn Lewis and Daniel Lewis pos 6 7 -37 18 – – 31 pts

Full results availabel here . . .