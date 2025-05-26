Flying 15, 505 and Osprey Open at Hayling Island SC – Final

Just one race Sunday completed racing for the three fleets at Hayling Island SC Open Meetings.

Overall Winners:

Flying 15 – Greg Wells and David Tulloch

505 – Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell

Osprey – Ben Townsend and Ed Richardson

The Flying 15 class were racing for the Southern Area Championship and the Bulwark Trophy, with the World Championship taking place in the UK, at WPNSA, later in the year, this attracted a strong fleet to HISC.

Greg Wells and David Tulloch won the final race, moving them ahead of overnight leaders Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson, both finishing with 6 pts. In third were Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwalader.

In the 505 event Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell completed a cleansweep to finish three points ahead of Charlie Walters and Alex Davies. Third were Jim Blyth and Darrel Samanjoul.

In the Osprey class Ben Townsend and Ed Richardson also won the final race to finish eight points clear of Terry Curtis and Peter Greig, with third Richard Marshall and Kevin Francis.

Racing took place in strong winds, the Saturday Bay racing described by an Osprey sailor as ‘a war of attrition’, which meant that Sunday’s racing was held within Chichester Harbour.

Flying 15 – Leaders after 4 races (33 entries)

1st 4112 Greg Wells and David Tulloch – Hayling Island SC 1 -5 4 1 – – 6 pts

2nd 4089 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson – Hayling Island SC -7 1 1 4 – – 6 pts

3rd 4142 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwalader – Hayling Island SC 2 6 3 -19 – – 11 pts

505 – Leaders after 4 races (9 entries)

1st 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell – Frensham Ponds/HISC -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 9085 Charlie Walters and Alex Davies – Datchet Water SC 2 -3 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd 9236 Jim Blyth and Darrel Samanjoul – Largo Bay 3 4 3 -10 – – 10 pts

Osprey – Leaders after 4 races (7 entries)

1st 1322 Ben Townsend and Ed Richardson – Emsworth SC -2 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 1234 Terry Curtis and Peter Greig – Castle Cove & Netley 1 -8 8 2 – – 11 pts

3rd 1373 Richard Marshall and Kevin Francis – Poole YC 4 2 -8 8 – – 14 pts

Full results available here . . .