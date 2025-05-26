2025 Formula Wing Europeans – Repeat champions crowned

The Grand Finals of the 2025 Formula Wing European Championships saw repeat champions crowned.

A week punctuated by finicky winds and critical lead changes ended in 20-plus knot, oscillating offshore winds with a hardened group of 10 medal series finalists in both the women’s and men’s fleet.

In the men’s final series, Mathis Ghio of France and Poland’s Kamil Manowiecki, first and second in the qualifiers, were into the first-to-three wins Grand Final, the Frenchman with two bonus wins for dominating the qualifiers and Manowiecki with one bonus win.

In the final race, Ghio hammered over the top of Cappuzzo and rounded the last mark and launched an adrenaline-fueled 10-foot air over the line to win yet another title.

The women’s medal series was no less dramatic than the men’s.

Emilia Kosti of Greece had two bonus wins heading into the grand final and a win in the first race would secure her first European title.

But Maddalena Spanu of Italy had other plans. With one bonus win, she attacked the fleet on the first beat of the first race and clinched a win putting her on match point with Kosti.

Best placed British competitor’s were Rafferty Read 15th and Freddie Strawson 16th in the Gold Flight.

Formula Wing – Women

1. ITA Maddalena Maria Spanu

2.GRE Emilia Kosti

3.POL Karolina Kluszczynska

Formula Wing – Men

1. FRA Mathis Ghio

2. POL Kamil Manowiecki

3. ITA Francesco Cappuzzo

Full Results available here . . .