Flying 15, 505 and Osprey Open at Hayling Island SC

Three races completed for each of the three fleets on the first day of their Open Meetings at Hayling Island SC.

Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (-7, 1, 1) are leaders in the Flying 15 class who are competing for the Southern Area Championship and the Bulwark Trophy. Second are Greg Wells and David Tulloch (1, -5, 4) tied on 5pts with Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwalader (2, -6, 3).

Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell took a clean-sweep to lead in the 505 class, with second Charlie Walters and Alex Davies (2, -3, 2), and third Jim Blyth and Darrel Samanjoul ((3, -4, 3).

In the Osprey class, Ben Townsend and Ed Richardson (-2, 1, 1) lead with second Richard Marshall and Kevin Francis (4, 2, -8) and third Michael Atkinson and Gareth Humphrey (3, 3, -8).

Flying 15 – Leaders after 3 races (33 entries)

1st 4117 Hamish Mackay / Andrew Lawson HISC -7 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 4112 Greg Wells / David Tulloch HISC 1 -5 4 – – 5 pts

3rd 4142 Ian Pinnell / Ian Cadwalader HISC 2 -6 3 – – 5 pts

4th 3760 Jeremy Davy / Martin Huett DWSC -6 4 2 – – 6 pts

5th 4061 Chris Waples / Simon Weatherill HISC 3 3 -10 – – 6 pts

6th 4143 Charles Apthorp / Charlie Apthorp HISC 5 2 -7 – – 7 pts

7th 3904 Ben Cooper / Richard Bundock RTSC -8 7 5 – – 12 pts

8th 4107 Russell Peters / Zeb Elliott HISC 9 -10 6 – – 15 pts

9th 4037 Neville Herbert / Mark Fowler LTSC -14 9 8 – – 17 pts

10th 4082 Andrew Jameson / Matt Alvarado WYC -34 8 9 – – 17 pts

505 – Leaders after 3 races (9 entries)

1st 9215 Roger Gilbert / Ian Mitchell FPSC -1 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 9085 Charlie Walters / Alex Davies DWSC 2 -3 2 – – 4 pts

3rd 9236 Jim Blyth / Darrel Samanjoul LBSC 3 -4 3 – – 6 pts

4th 8929 Simon Potts / Rob Allen BSC 4 6 -10 – – 10 pts

5th 9214 Andy Smith / Jonny Mildred NSC 6 5 -10 – – 11 pts

6th 9232 Roberto Gullano / Paul Childs HISC -10 2 10 – – 12 pts

7th 8881 Charlie Chandler / Owen Mills BSC 5 -10 10 – – 15 pts

Osprey – Leaders after 3 races (7 entries)

1st 1322 Ben Townsend / Ed Richardson ESC -2 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 1373 Richard Marshall / Kevin Francis PYC 4 2 -8 – – 6 pts

3rd 1298 Michael Atkinson / Gareth Humphrey PYC 3 3 -8 – – 6 pts

4th 1234 Terry Curtis / Peter Greig CCSC 1 -8 8 – – 9 pts

5th 1291 Nick Willis / Jonathon Osgood HISC 6 4 -8 – – 10 pts

6th 1382 Roger Blake / Jamie Blake GMSC 5 8 – – 13 pts

Full results available here . . .