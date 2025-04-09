McGrane and Dawson are Flying Fifteen UK Inland Champions

Ben McGrane and Scott Dawson took a one point victory at the 2025 Flying Fifteen UK Inland Championship.

McGrane and Dawson (1 -4 3 1 2 2) ran-out winners after a tight three-way battle with Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett (3 2 1 -11 1 3) and Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwalader (4 1 2 -6 3 1) each winning two races.

The event came down to the final two races with the leading trio swapping the podium places in the count-down to the finish.

McGrane and Dawson held their nerve with two second places, to take the title ahead of Davy and Huett, with Pinnell and Cadwalade a further point back in third.

The championship was hosted by the Draycote Water SC over the 5 and 6 April.

The 2025 World Championship will take place in the UK at W&PNSC, 9 to 22 August.

2025 F15 UK Inland Championship Final leaders after 6 races (25 entries)

1st Ben McGrane / Scott Dawson Netley SC – – 9 pts

2nd Jeremy Davy / Martin Huett Draycote Water – – 10 pts

3rd ian Pinnell / Ian Cadwalader NSC/HISC – – 11 pts

4th Dave Lucas / Harry Lucas GWSC – – 16 pts

5th Bill Chard / Josh Preater Chew Valley SC – – 32 pts

6th David Mckee / Mal Hartland Dovestone SC – – 33 pts

7th Richard Whitworth / Trefor Jones PYC – – 36 pts

8th Niall O Brien / Ronan O Briain FFC – – 42 pts

9th Adrian Tattersall / John Mathie Parkstone – – 46 pts

10th Jeremy Arnold / Richard Hope RYA – – 47 pts

Full results available here . . .