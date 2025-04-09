EBI statement on EU tariffs on US recreational boats

EU Member States have voted in favour of the EU Commission’s proposal to introduce trade countermeasures against the United States from 15 April 2025.

This is in reaction to the US steel and aluminium tariffs. This once again includes recreational boats as unrelated collateral.

The full decision with products covered will be published in the coming days and tariffs on US products are expected to apply from 15 April 2025.

According to EBI’s information, recreational boats and certain equipment (sails, life jackets and life vests) are included with tariffs of 10-25%.

Read full EBI “not too late to change tack!” Statement . . .