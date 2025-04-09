World Sailing Rankings for March after Trofeo Princesa Sofía event

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 8 April 2025.

Following the Mallorca Olympic series regatta, Britain now has three No.1 ranked competitors: John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, Emma Wilson in the women’s IQ Foil and Eleanor Aldridge in the women’s Formula Kite.

The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately nine times a year, depending on the calendar of events.

Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.

The April rankings include the first major Olympic sailing events in Europe, the recent Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca. The next event in the series is the Semaine Olympique Française (Hyères, France), 19-26 April 2025.

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (+1)

2nd ITA – Ruggero and and Caterina Banti

470 Mixed:

1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman

GBR 6th – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (+10)

49er Men:

1st POL – Dominik Buksak and Adam Glogowski

GBR 15th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (+3)

49erFX Women:

1st NED – Odile Van Aanholt and Annette Duetz

GBR 6th – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st ITA – Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini

GBR 3rd – Michael Beckett (+3)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st NOR – Line Flem Hoest

GBR 6th – Hannah Snellgrove

GBR 8th– Matilda Nicholls (+1)

IQ Foil Men:

1st AUS – Grea Morris

GBR 7th – Finn Hawkins (+5)

GBR 14 – Andy Brown

IQ Foil Women:

1st GBR – Emma Wilson (+2)

2nd CHN – Zheng Yan

GBR 23rd – Islay Watson (-7)

Formula Kite Men:

1st SGP – Maximilian Maeder

GBR 15th – Conner Bainbridge (+10)

Formula Kite Women:

1st GBR – Eleanor Aldridge (+3)

2nd FRA – Lauriane Nolot

GBR 6th – Lily Young (+11)

GBR 18th – Katie Dabson

GBR 24th – Madeleine Anderson

