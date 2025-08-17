Flying 15 UK World Championship – Day 2 McGrane and Clark move into second

Graham Vials and Chris Turner maintain their lead after day 2 of the 2025 Flying 15 UK World Championship in Portland.

Ben McGrane and Russ Clark move itno second after winning the first race of the day, with Andrew Mckee and Richard Jones in third after adding two second places.

After a fifth in race 3, Vials and Turner won race 4 ahead of Mckee and Jones, with McGrane and Clark taking third, four points behind Vials and Turner and tied on 12 pts with Mckee and Jones.

Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett (3, 9) are fourth, Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (4, 4) fifth and Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader (13, 6) in sixth.

Nick Jerwood and Greg Tonnison of Australia had the best 0f the overseas competitors with a 7 and 5, but are still counting a BFD from race 1, until the discard kicks in. They are in 24th overall.

Flying 15 Worlds – Leaders after 4 races (82 entries)

1st GBR Graham Vials and Chris Turner – – 1 1 5 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR Ben McGrane and Russ Clark – – 6 2 1 3 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR Andrew Mckee and Richard Jones – – 3 5 2 2 – – 12 pts

4th GBR Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – – 2 6 3 9 – – 20 pts

5th GBR Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson – – 7 9 4 4 – – 24 pts

6th GBR Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader – – 4 3 13 6 – – 26 pts

7th GBR Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp – – 5 8 17 13 – – 43 pts

8th GBR Russell Peters and Zeb Elliott – – 8 17 12 11 – – 48 pts

9th GBR Andrew Jameson and Matt Alvarado – – 9 12.3 11 17 – – 49.3 pts

10th GBR Mike Hart and Simon Childs – – 19 16 6 10 – – 51 pts

11th GBR Andrew Tunnicliffe and Richard Rigg – – 15 10 19 8 – – 52 pts

12th GBR Greg Wells and David Tulloch – – 13 4 22 15 – – 54 pts

13th GBR Ben Cooper and Richard Bundock – – 17 11 16 12 – – 56 pts

14th GBR Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroogle – – 10 7 23 19 – – 59 pts

15th ESP James Waugh and Oskar Tullberg – – 21 20 10 14 – – 65 pts

16th AUS Michael Dunbar and Paul Dunbar – – 11 14 20 20 – – 65 pts

17th AUS Lewis Davies and John Radnell – – 34 27 9 16 – – 86 pts

18th IRL Peter Kennedy and Stephen Kane – – 30 18 8 32 – – 88 pts

19th GBR Dave Lucas and Harry Lucas – – 12 21 30 34 – – 97 pts

Full results available here . . .