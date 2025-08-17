Astral Azure 2000 Class National Championship at Hayling Island – Day 1

Simon and Katie Horsfield won both opening races of the Astral Azure 2000 Class National Championship at Hayling Island SC.

Simon and Katie Horsfield have a three point lead after two races ahead of Ben and Sam Pascoe (2, 3) with Paul Cullen and Fresh Abenstern (3, 4) in third with 7 pts.

In fourth are Jonathan and Louisa Ching (5, 6). Fifth Jonathan and Matt Bailey (11, 2) and Sixth Pete Vincent and Sophie Bentley (4, 9).

Racing was held in Hayling Bay in ideal conditions for the 58 strong fleet, and will continue through 22 August, with a lay day Wednesday.

2000 Class 2025 National Championship – Leaders after 2 races (58 entries)

1st 2203 Simon Horsfield and Katie Horsfield 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 2190 Benjamin Pascoe and Sam pascoe 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd 2321 Paul Cullen and Fresh abenstern 3 4 – – 7 pts

4th 2193 Jonathan Ching and Louisa Ching 5 6 – – 11 pts

5th 2322 Jonathan Bailey and Matthew Bailey 11 2 – – 13 pts

6th 22713 Peter Vincent and Sophie Bentley 4 9 – – 13 pts

7th 2212 Adrian Stell and Roz Stell 8 8 – – 16 pts

8th 2328 Matt Larkin and Oliver & William Larkin 7 10 – – 17 pts

9th 21794 Jeremy Stephens and Rebecca Bradley 6 16 – – 22 pts

10th 2085 Tom Hardomb and Sarah Burridge 20 5 – – 25 pts

Full results available here . . .