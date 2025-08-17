Germany Sail Grand Prix – France SailGP Team claimed their first Grand Prix event win of 2025

The France SailGP Team claimed their first Grand Prix event win of the 2025 Season

They bounced back from near-disaster in practice to beat the Australian BONDS Flying Roos and Emirates GBR in an action-packed winner-takes-all Final.

On the 2025 Season leaderboard Tom Slingsby and Australia are tied on points with and Peter Burling and New Zealand 61 each. While Emirates GBR with 58 pts move into third ahead of Diego Botin’s Spain on 56 pts now fourth. France are fifth.

The win for Quentin Delapierre and the France SailGP Team came after the team’s rudder broke in practice, they also missed out on last month’s Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix when the team’s wingsail snapped just moments before racing.

Emirates GBR also showed grit and resilience, dominating with back-to-back wins in fleet races 5 and 6 less than 24 hours after a shocking collision appeared to put the team’s weekend in the balance.

Driver Dylan Fletcher said: “You wouldn’t believe it – an absolutely unbelievable effort to ensure our team could race today, so this really goes out to them.”

Only three stops to go until the Rolex Championship’s Grand Final in Abu Dhabi, all attention turns to next month’s European double-header in Saint-Tropez (12-13 September) and Geneva (20-21 September).