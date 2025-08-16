Flying 15 UK World Championship – Vials and Turner set the pace on Day 1

No big surprise that Graham Vials and Chris Turner somehow found extra pace to take the first two race wins at the 2025 Flying 15 UK World Championship.
Vials and Turner take a five point lead ahead of Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader (4, 3), with third Ben Mcgrane and Russ Clark (6, 2) tied on eight points with Jeremy Davy and Martin Huet (2, 6) and Andrew Mckee and Richard Jones (3, 5).
Others posting single-figure scores were; Charles and Charlie Apthorp (5, 8) and Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (7, 9).
Flying 15 Worlds – Leaders after 2 races (82 entries)
1st GBR Graham Vials and Chris Turner – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd GBR Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader – – 4 3 – – 7 pts
3rd GBR Ben Mcgrane and Russ Clark – – 6 2 – – 8 pts
4th GBR Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – – 2 6 – – 8 pts
5th GBR Andrew Mckee and Richard Jones – – 3 5 – – 8 pts
6th GBR Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp – – 5 8 – – 13 pts
7th GBR Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson – – 7 9 – – 16 pts
8th GBR Greg Wells and David Tulloch – – 13 4 – – 17 pts
9th GBR Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroogle – – 10 7 – – 17 pts
10th GBR Russell Peters and Zeb Elliott – – 8 17 – – 25 pts
11th GBR Andrew Tunnicliffe and Richard Rigg – – 15 10 – – 25 pts
12th AUS Michael Dunbar and Paul Dunbar – – 11 14 – – 25 pts
13th GBR Ben Cooper and Richard Bundock – – 17 11 – – 28 pts
14th RSA Campbell Alexander and Ralph Thomas – – 14 15 – – 29 pts
15th GBR Dave Lucas and Harry Lucas – – 12 21 – – 33 pts
16th GBR Mike Hart and Simon Childs – – 19 16 – – 35 pts
17th GBR Chris Waples and Simon Weatherill – – 26 12 – – 38 pts
18th ESP James Waugh and Oskar Tullberg – – 21 20 – – 41 pts
19th IRL Trevor Darcy and Alan Mcclernon – – 23 22 – – 45 pts
20th IRL Peter Kennedy and Stephen Kane – – 30 18 – – 48 pts
21st IRL Dermot Flaherty and Brendan Mcdonagh – – 32 19 – – 51 pts
22nd GBR Justin Waples and Jackie Mckellar – – 22 30 – – 52 pts
23rd NZL Sally Garrett and Neil Easton – – 24 31 – – 55 pts
24th IRL Niall O’Brien and Ronan O’Briain – – 29 29 – – 58 pts
25th GBR Adrian Tattersall and John Mathie – – 38 23 – – 61 pts
Full results available here . . .
The PRO-SET® Epoxy Propels Ovington Boats Flying 15 championship is hosted by Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, 15 to 21 August 2025