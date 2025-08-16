Flying 15 UK World Championship – Vials and Turner set the pace on Day 1

No big surprise that Graham Vials and Chris Turner somehow found extra pace to take the first two race wins at the 2025 Flying 15 UK World Championship.

Vials and Turner take a five point lead ahead of Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader (4, 3), with third Ben Mcgrane and Russ Clark (6, 2) tied on eight points with Jeremy Davy and Martin Huet (2, 6) and Andrew Mckee and Richard Jones (3, 5).

Others posting single-figure scores were; Charles and Charlie Apthorp (5, 8) and Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (7, 9).

Flying 15 Worlds – Leaders after 2 races (82 entries)

1st GBR Graham Vials and Chris Turner – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GBR Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR Ben Mcgrane and Russ Clark – – 6 2 – – 8 pts

4th GBR Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – – 2 6 – – 8 pts

5th GBR Andrew Mckee and Richard Jones – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

6th GBR Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp – – 5 8 – – 13 pts

7th GBR Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

8th GBR Greg Wells and David Tulloch – – 13 4 – – 17 pts

9th GBR Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroogle – – 10 7 – – 17 pts

10th GBR Russell Peters and Zeb Elliott – – 8 17 – – 25 pts

11th GBR Andrew Tunnicliffe and Richard Rigg – – 15 10 – – 25 pts

12th AUS Michael Dunbar and Paul Dunbar – – 11 14 – – 25 pts

13th GBR Ben Cooper and Richard Bundock – – 17 11 – – 28 pts

14th RSA Campbell Alexander and Ralph Thomas – – 14 15 – – 29 pts

15th GBR Dave Lucas and Harry Lucas – – 12 21 – – 33 pts

16th GBR Mike Hart and Simon Childs – – 19 16 – – 35 pts

17th GBR Chris Waples and Simon Weatherill – – 26 12 – – 38 pts

18th ESP James Waugh and Oskar Tullberg – – 21 20 – – 41 pts

19th IRL Trevor Darcy and Alan Mcclernon – – 23 22 – – 45 pts

20th IRL Peter Kennedy and Stephen Kane – – 30 18 – – 48 pts

21st IRL Dermot Flaherty and Brendan Mcdonagh – – 32 19 – – 51 pts

22nd GBR Justin Waples and Jackie Mckellar – – 22 30 – – 52 pts

23rd NZL Sally Garrett and Neil Easton – – 24 31 – – 55 pts

24th IRL Niall O’Brien and Ronan O’Briain – – 29 29 – – 58 pts

25th GBR Adrian Tattersall and John Mathie – – 38 23 – – 61 pts

The PRO-SET® Epoxy Propels Ovington Boats Flying 15 championship is hosted by Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, 15 to 21 August 2025