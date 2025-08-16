ILCA Senior European Championship Titles for Micky Beckett and Finley Dickinson

Britain’s Micky Beckett claimed the 2025 ILCA 7 Senior European Open Championship and Finley Dickinson the ILCA 7 U23 Title.
Beckett finished with an 11 point advantage over George Gautrey of New Zealand, with third Duke Bos of The Netherlands.
Winner of the 2025 ILCA 6 Women’s Senior European Open Championship was Anna Munch of Denmark, second Mara Stransky of New Zealand and third Agata Barwinska of Poland. Winner of the women’s U23 title was Anja Von Allmen of Switzerland.
Best placed British competitor in the women’s ILCA 6 was Hannah Snellgrove in 17th overall.
Winner of the men’s 2025 ILCA 6 European Championship was Josip Tafra of Croatia, second Jiri Tomes of Czechia, and third Lovre Bakotic Croatia. Josip Tafra also claimed the U21 title.
ILCA 7 European Championship
Michael Beckett GBR 37 pt
Duko Bos NED 70 pt
Finley Dickinson GBR 82 pt
William De Smet BEL 86 pt
Jonatan Vadnai HUN 88 pt
ILCA 7 Under 23 European Championship
Finley Dickinson GBR 82 pt
Attilio Borio ITA 91 pt
Rem Pulci Magen ISR 106 pt
ILCA 7 Open European Trophy
Michael Beckett GBR 37 pt
George Gautrey NZL 48 pt
Duko Bos NED 70 pt
ILCA 6 Women European Championship
Anna Munch DEN 46 pt
Agata Barwinska POL 66 pt
Emma Plasschaert BEL 74 pt
Maxime Jonker NED 75 pt
Wiktoria Golebiowska POL 90 pt
ILCA 6 Women Under 23 European Championship
Anja Von Allmen SUI 105 pt
Roos Wind NED 107 pt
Eve McMahon IRL 111 pt
ILCA 6 Women Open European Trophy
Anna Munch DEN 37 pt
Mara Stransky AUS 64 pt
Agata Barwinska POL 66 pt
ILCA 6 Men European Championship
Josip Tafra CRO 33 pt
Jiri Tomes CZE 33 pt
Lovre Bakotic CRO 61 pt
John Frederik Wolff DEN 61 pt
Carlos Martinez ESP 68 pt
ILCA 6 Men Under 21 European Championship
Josip Tafra CRO 33 pt
Jiri Tomes CZE 33 pt
Lovre Bakotic CRO 61 pt