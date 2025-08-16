ILCA Senior European Championship Titles for Micky Beckett and Finley Dickinson

Britain’s Micky Beckett claimed the 2025 ILCA 7 Senior European Open Championship and Finley Dickinson the ILCA 7 U23 Title.

Beckett finished with an 11 point advantage over George Gautrey of New Zealand, with third Duke Bos of The Netherlands.

Winner of the 2025 ILCA 6 Women’s Senior European Open Championship was Anna Munch of Denmark, second Mara Stransky of New Zealand and third Agata Barwinska of Poland. Winner of the women’s U23 title was Anja Von Allmen of Switzerland.

Best placed British competitor in the women’s ILCA 6 was Hannah Snellgrove in 17th overall.

Winner of the men’s 2025 ILCA 6 European Championship was Josip Tafra of Croatia, second Jiri Tomes of Czechia, and third Lovre Bakotic Croatia. Josip Tafra also claimed the U21 title.

ILCA 7 European Championship

ILCA 7 Under 23 European Championship

Finley Dickinson GBR 82 pt

Attilio Borio ITA 91 pt

Rem Pulci Magen ISR 106 pt

ILCA 7 Open European Trophy

Michael Beckett GBR 37 pt

George Gautrey NZL 48 pt

Duko Bos NED 70 pt

ILCA 6 Women European Championship

ILCA 6 Women Under 23 European Championship

Anja Von Allmen SUI 105 pt

Roos Wind NED 107 pt

Eve McMahon IRL 111 pt

ILCA 6 Women Open European Trophy

Anna Munch DEN 37 pt

Mara Stransky AUS 64 pt

Agata Barwinska POL 66 pt

ILCA 6 Men European Championship

ILCA 6 Men Under 21 European Championship

Josip Tafra CRO 33 pt

Jiri Tomes CZE 33 pt

Lovre Bakotic CRO 61 pt

Full results available here . . .