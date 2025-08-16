Germany Sail Grand Prix – Emirates GBR battle to repair damage

Emirates GBR face a race against time to be ready for the second day of the Germany SailGP Grand Prix.

Taylor Canfield’s USA SailGP Team collided with Emirates GBR in a port–starboard, incident in the final race of day 1, as GBR were sailing the upwind leg on starboard – a basic right-of-way situation – with the USA approaching on port and having to keep clear . . . instead making a beginners error in failing to alter course sufficiently, and striking the Emirates GBR hull and rudder.

The impact caused significant damage to the British boat, the Tech Team is now working overnight on repairs in a bid to have them back on the water for race day two.

Earlier in the day, Emirates GBR had made a strong start to the regatta.

In Race 1 they nailed the start, but an extra manoeuvre on the upwind leg allowed Germany to slip through, leaving the British to settle for second.

Race 2 saw GBR battle back from the pack with smart gate choices and a favourable wind shift to climb six places and claim an emphatic race win.

Race 3, however, proved one to forget as the team slipped to a disappointing 11th. Their day ended abruptly with the collision in Race 4.

The USA SailGP Team were penalised 12 event points and 8 season points for hitting the Emirates GBR hull. The U.S. will not compete Sunday due to the damage.

Tom Slingsby and Australia top the table at the end of Day 1 with an 8 point lead over Peter Burling’s New Zealand and Erik Heil and the Germany team.

The Germany SailGP Team, claimed the opening fleet race of the weekend, ahead of Emirates GBR , while race 2 went to Emirates GBR, followed by France in second and the Aussie BONDS Flying Roos in third.

Australia won race 3 ahead of Denmark, and New Zealand took the final race ahead of the Australians with Canada third.

Dylan Fletcher and Emirates GBR are in 6th place with 19 pts.

Day 2 races commences at 14:30 BST Sunday.