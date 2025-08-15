Germany Sail Grand Prix – Mubadala Brazil out and France skipper injured in practice

Dramatic start to SailGP’s debut in Germany as Mubadala Brazil and France Team suffer damage during practice racing.

Brazil are out, while France are racing to make repairs to get to the Germany Sail Grand Prix start line in Sassnitz.

The two incidents follow on a mast-break on the France team’s boat just before racing started at the recent Portsmouth Grand Prix, which ruled them out of the first days racing. No explanation was given for the mast-break.

Now a dramatic high speed nosedive during practice racing has ended Mubudala Brazil’s hopes of competing in the Germany Sail Grand Prix. The front beam of the team’s F50 collapsed in a high-impact nosedive during the second practice race in Sassnitz. The mast appeared to survive the crash, but there was considerable other structural damage.

No crew were injured, but it is not possible to repair the boat in time for racing this weekend. An investigation into the incident is underway.



Just moments before, Quentin Delapierre’s France team suffered damage to their F50 causing their boat to fall off its foils.

This appeared to involve breakage of the starboard rudder, which is seen flying through the air as the boat nose-dives, and the Australian’s take avoiding action.

Delapierre was taken to hospital after practice to be checked over, before being cleared of his injuries.

Meanwhile the SailGP shore team will be working through the night to attempt to get France to the start line when racing begins Saturday at 2.30pm UK time.

