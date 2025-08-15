Sharpie Europeans – Patrick van Raalte and Jeroen Kool take 2025 Title

Patrick van Raalte and Jeroen Kool of the Netherlands are the 2025 European Sharpie Champions.

In second are Tom Weller and Jeroen van Veen, and third Daan Versteeg and Marcel Verlaan to complete an all Dutch podium.

Wouter Stiphout and Ton van Berkel NED won the first race of the day, Britain’s Alex Scoles and Dugan Aylen won the second and final race of the championship.

European Sharpie Championship – Final Leaders after 10 races (48 entries)

1st NED 128 Patrick van Raalte / Jeroen Kool – – 28 pts

2nd NED 119 Tom Weller / Jeroen van Veen – – 32 pts

3rd NED 14 Daan Versteeg / Marcel Verlaan – – 36 pts

4th GER 377 Klaus Eisenblaetter / Sven Ove Baumgartner – – 36 pts

5th NED 15 Wouter Stiphout / Ton van Berkel – – 37 pts

6th GBR 71 Alex Scoles / Dugan Aylen – – 50 pts

78th GBR 9 Paddy Spink / Tim Andrews – – 53 pts

8th NED 76 Bouw van Vwijk / Bouwie van Wijk 2 – – 56 pts

9th GBR 125 Chris Gibbs / Tim Gibbs – – 57 pts

10th NED 8 Jan Pieter Braam / Ingrid Braam – – 71 pts

Full results available here . . .