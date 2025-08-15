SailGP debut in Germany with Sassnitz Sail Grand Prix this weekend

SailGP is making its debut in Germany with Event 8 of the 2025 season, the Germany Sail Grand Prix in Sassnitz, 16 and 17 August.
The 12-strong F50 fleet take to the Baltic Sea to compete across a two day racing schedule, with qualifying races taking place before the top three teams on points proceed into the winner-takes-all Final shootout.
The compact SailGP racecourse will be positioned in front of Sassnitz’s 1.8km breakwater with racing taking place from 02:30pm UK time on both days.
The British Emirates GBR Team for Sassnitz :
- Driver: Dylan Fletcher
- Wing Trimmer: Iain Jensen
- Flight Controller: Luke Parkinson
- Trimmer/Grinder: Nick Hutton
- Grinder: Neil Hunter
- Strategist: Hannah Mills
Reserve athlete: Ben Cornish
Reserve athlete: Elle Aldridge
Coach: Robbie Wilson