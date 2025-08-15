SailGP debut in Germany with Sassnitz Sail Grand Prix this weekend

SailGP is making its debut in Germany with Event 8 of the 2025 season, the Germany Sail Grand Prix in Sassnitz, 16 and 17 August.

The 12-strong F50 fleet take to the Baltic Sea to compete across a two day racing schedule, with qualifying races taking place before the top three teams on points proceed into the winner-takes-all Final shootout.

The compact SailGP racecourse will be positioned in front of Sassnitz’s 1.8km breakwater with racing taking place from 02:30pm UK time on both days.

The British Emirates GBR Team for Sassnitz :

Driver: Dylan Fletcher

Wing Trimmer: Iain Jensen

Flight Controller: Luke Parkinson

Trimmer/Grinder: Nick Hutton

Grinder: Neil Hunter

Strategist: Hannah Mills

Reserve athlete: Ben Cornish

Reserve athlete: Elle Aldridge

Coach: Robbie Wilson

