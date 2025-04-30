Flying Fifteen Northern Championship – Goacher and Harper top podium

Steve Goacher, crewed by Tim Harper, won two of the five races to top the Flying 15 Northerns podium.

It is a World Championship year in the UK for the Flying 15 class and this is driving increased interest in the pre-events leading upto the Worlds at Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy 10-21 August 2025.

The Northern Championship at the Royal Windermere Yacht Club was typical of this effect with 35 boats, including 22 visitors, over the weekend of the 26-27 April.

Putting down a marker was four-time World Champion Steve Goacher, crewed by Tim Harper, who won two of the five races to top the podium with 8 pts. Second was Andy McKee and Rich Jones counting three race wins on 9 pts, and third Anthony Woods and Andrew Davey with 16 pts.

Earlier in the month Ben McGrane and Scott Dawson won the Inland Championships at Draycote Water SC, in a very tight finish with Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett, and Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader. None of whom were at the Northern Championship event.

Perhaps the upcoming Southern Championship at Hayling Island SC over the 24-25 May will provide some clarity to the likely pecking order for the Worlds.

2025 F15 UK Northern Championship Final leaders after 5 races (35 entries)

1st Steve Goacher / Tim Harper RWYC – – 8 pts

2nd Andy McKee / Rich Jones Dovestone SC – – 9 pts

3rd Anthony Woods / Andrew Davey RWYC – – 16 pts

4th David Mckee / Mal Hartland Dovestone SC – – 16 pts

5th Charles Apthorp / Charlie Apthorp HISC – – 18 pts

6th Nigel Tullett / Jean Tullett RWYC – – 27 pts

7th John Hanson / Helen Selden RYA – – 29 pts

8th Neville Herbert / Mark Fowler Lymington Town SC – – 30 pts

9th Phil Snewin / Ros Snewin RWYC – – 31 pts

10th Andy Tunnicliffe / Ian Hopwood Bassenthwaite SC – – 34 pts