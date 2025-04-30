Sarah Massey appointed Director of Sport for British Olympic Association

Sarah Massey has been appointed as Director of Sport for the British Olympic Association (BOA).

Massey will join the organisation in January 2026 following the conclusion of her current role as Managing Director of the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025.

She will take responsibility for Team GB’s Sport and Athlete Services teams, as well as the operational teams that optimise the preparation and performance strategies for Olympic events.

And will work closely with the NGBs (National Governing Bodies) of each sport to ensure the delivery of world-class support and resources to Team GB athletes on their journey towards and during the Olympic Games.

Andy Anson, CEO of the British Olympic Association, said: “Sarah is an exceptional leader, and her experiences across a range of organising committees and international federations – particularly in Olympic sport – has equipped her perfectly for this role at an exciting time for Team GB, with Milano Cortina and LA on the horizon.”

