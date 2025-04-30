RS200 Rooster Championship Tour Spring Championship

The 2025 RS200 Rooster Championship Tour Spring Championships took place at Ullswater YC as part of the larger Daffodil Regatta.

Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark were the overall event winners, after winning two of the four races to take the lead on the first day.

Chris and Evie Pickles won the first race, Lynch and Clark then won two races, and Daniel Whiteley and Olivia Stanley took the final win of the day.

Lynch and Clark continued their day 1 form with two more wins to take the event win with a race to spare.

Close racing meant positions 2nd to 4th went down to the last race. Whiteley and Stanley took the final race to clinch second overall, with Chris and Evie Pickles claiming third overall after finishing tied on 14 pts with Mark and Jess Oakey.

RS200 Rooster Championship Tour Spring Championships

1st 1739 Brendan LYNCH and Ellen CLARK ELYC – – 6 pts

2nd 1626 Daniel WHITELEY and Olivia STANLEY PORT DINORWIC – – 10 pts

3rd 1657 Chris PICKLES and Evie PICKLES BASSENTHWAITE SC – – 14 pts

4th 1740 Mark OAKEY and Jess OAKEY CARDIFF BAY – – 14 pts

5th 1659 Ben TYLECOTE and Esme BARRACLOUGH RUTLAND SC – – 23 pts

6th 807 Phil DAVENPORT and Rory DAVENPORT BASSENTHWAITE – – 25 pts

7th 1713 Paul HILL and Alex Hill YORKSHIRE DALES SC – – 32 pts

8th 1606 Martin SMITH and Barbara SMITH YORKSHIRE DALES SC – – 33 pts

9th 1553 Iain DUNCAN and Robyn PHILIPS HSC – – 33 pts

10th 1601 Rebecca KNOCK and Millie GREENHALGH PORT DINORWIC SC – – 40.5 pts

11th 1538 Matt LUXTON and Des LUXTON YORKSHIRE DALES SC – – 50 pts

