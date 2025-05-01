Defending champion Chris Poole USA leads Congressional Cup

Defending champion Chris Poole USA, leads first day of the Congressional Cup at Long Beach.

Poole had six straight wins in the opening round-robin stage, after the race committee completed six flights, with three more to finish the first round robin.

Poole and his Riptide Racing team wasted no time asserting their dominance, going undefeated on the first day.

Switzerland’s Eric Monnin, Australia’s Cole Tapper, and local Long Beach YC’s David Hood each finished the day on four wins and two losses, a strong opening showing from skippers with something to prove.

With four more days of racing ahead, the leaderboard is only just starting to take shape.

2025 CONGRESSIONAL CUP SKIPPERS

1. Chris Poole / Riptide Racing (USA)

2. Johnie Berntsson / Berntsson Sailing Team (SWE)

3. Eric Monnin / Capvis Swiss Match Racing (SUI)

4. Rocco Attili / RBYS Racing (ITA)

5. Ian Garreta / Med Racing (FRA)

6. Cole Tapper / CYCA (AUS)

7. Dave Hood / DH3 Racing (USA)

8. Björn Hansen / Hansen Sailing Team (SWE)

9. Nicole Breault / Vela Racing (USA)

10. Peter Wickwire / Storm Match Racing (CAN)