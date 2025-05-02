Peter Morton makes strong start to Alpen Cup defence

Peter Morton’s The Jean Genie GBR 43, took a commanding lead on the opening day of the 2025 5.5 Metre Alpen Cup at Fraglia Vela Riva, on Lake Garda.

Morton sailing with Andrew Palfrey and Ruaridh Scott (2,3,1) has a six point lead from Przemyslaw Gacek’s Aspire POL 17 (5,1,6) with Girls on Film GBR 41 (6,2,7) of Louise Morton in third with 15 pts.



Kristian Nergaard’s Artemis NOR 57 led all the way in Race 1 after starting at the pin and heading right. The Jean Genie started late at the boat and also went right, to round in fourth and then chipped away downwind and up again, to pass Gavin McKinney’s John B BAH 26, to take second.

In Race 2, The Jean Genie was first away at the boat end and sailed away for nice lead at the top. They held this until near the second top mark when the wind had started to drop and were passed by Girls on Film who had stood on further and avoided the big hole. Girls on Film led downwind but Aspire had better speed into the gate and took the win with The Jean Genie in third.

The wind was becoming more unstable into the last race of the day, and again. The Jean Genie owned the right-hand corner, rounding first. This time they lost to Mark Holowesko’s New Moon III BAH 25 downwind who went to the right and took the lead.

However, it was short lived as The Jean Genie passed them on the final beat again to lead down to the finish, with Flavio Marazzi’s Shaolin SUI 226 in third.

Leading Results after 3 races (17 entries)

1st GBR 43 The Jean Genie (Peter Morton) – 6 pts

2nd POL 17 Aspire (Przemyslaw Gacek) – 12 pts

3rd GBR 41 Girls on Film (Louise Morton) – 15 pts

4th NOR 57 Artemis (Kristian Nergaard) – 16 pts

5th SUI 226 Shaolin (Flavio Marazzi) – 16 pts

Full results available here . . .