America’s Cup to go All Electric with supplied Battery-Power introduction

Major features of the Draft AC38 Protocol are the proposals to go all-electric and the introduction of Female and Youth crew members.

Manual power input will not be permitted, except in steering, and the AC75 Class Rule will allow power equivalent to that generated by four cyclors to be supplied to control sail functions with a supplied battery-powered system.

It is envisaged that this supplied power system will mimic the capability of human cyclors in terms of average power output, peak power, fatigue, and other relevant data enabling crews to determine how best to use the power available during a race.

The intention is for the six crew members to include a Youth (under 25 on the date of the first race of the Match) and a female (without any age restriction). Two non-nationals are allowed as part of the crew.

Both the crew and electric power points have yet to be agreed.

There is also a proposal to include requirements for the inclusion of a Guest Racer in a specified location on each yacht whilst racing, unless otherwise directed by the Regatta Director due to prevailing weather conditions.

For the additional events prior to the America’s Cup in 2027, the intention is to stage as many America’s Cup Preliminary Regattas as practicable.

WIth up to three Initial Preliminary Regattas during 2026 and one possibly in early 2027 – together the “Initial Preliminary Regattas – to be sailed in AC40 in 2026 and in AC75 in 2027.

Draft of the 38th America’s Cup Protocol

