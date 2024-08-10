International 14 World Championship – Shaw and Struckett with day to spare

Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett took the 2024 International 14 World Championship with a day to spare.
The British team completed their faultless series with a final race win at Torbole, Lake Garda.
In second place overall were Glen Truswell and Ed Fitzgerald, and third Mark Krstic and James Lanati of Australia after a final race battle that finished with Truswell and Fitzgerald taking second behind Oliver Voss and Eike Ehrig.
Fourth overall were Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary, fifth Martin Jones and Harry Kennerdy and completing the top six, David Bramley and Matt Hanrahan of Australia.
2024 International 14 World Championship – Final Leaders (70 entries)
1st GBR 1569 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett – – 8.0 pts
2nd GBR 1553 Glen Truswell and Ed Fitzgerald – – 18.0 pts
3rd AUS 679 Mark Krstic and James Lanati – – 22.0 pts
4th GBR 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – – 23.0 pts
5th GBR 1567 Martin Jones and Harry Kennerdy – – 39.0 pts
6th AUS 676 David Bramley and Matt Hanrahan – – 43.0 pts
7th GBR 1557 Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – – 43.0 pts
8th GBR 91 Oliver Voss and Eike Ehrig – – 45.0 pts
9th AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin and Andew Perry – – 45.0 pts
10th GBR 1570 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – – 60.0 pts
11th AUS 681 Anthony Anderson and Daniel Vaughan – – 61.0 pts
12th GBR 1530 Alex Knight and James Clark – – 76.0 pts
13th AUS 651 Courtney Mahar and Elliott Mahar – – 85.0 pts
14th GER 277 Axel Reinsch and Georg Borkenstein – – 102.0 pts
15th AUS 672 Stuart Sloss and David VonFelten – – 105.0 pts
16th AUS 654 Steve Vance and Andrew Vance – – 105.0 pts
17th AUS 678 Chris Vaughan and Matt Balmer – – 109.0 pts
18th AUS 666 Dave Alexander and Niall Kinch – – 110.0 pts
19th GER 22 Dennis Gehrlein and Lasse Nielandt – – 114.0 pts
20th GER 3 Sebastian Pruter and Eike Dietrik – – 116.0 pts
21st AUS 656 Benjamin Strong and David Wright – – 129.0 pts
22nd GBR 1575 Andy FitzGerald and Dan Johnson – – 134.0 pts
23rd GBR 1548 Julian Pearson and Freddie Cavell – – 140.0 pts
24th CAN 624 Loffree Greg and Sam Bonin – – 147.0 pts
25th GER 25 OSTERMAIR Markus and Moritz WISKEMANN – – 149.0 pts
26th USA 1200 Brad Ruetenik and JP Barnes – – 155.0 pts
27th CAN 625 Laventure Lauren and Jason Leimieux – – 159.0 pts
28th USA 1206 John Clark and Hoel Menard – – 168.0 pts