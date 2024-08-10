International 14 World Championship – Shaw and Struckett with day to spare

Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett took the 2024 International 14 World Championship with a day to spare.

The British team completed their faultless series with a final race win at Torbole, Lake Garda.

In second place overall were Glen Truswell and Ed Fitzgerald, and third Mark Krstic and James Lanati of Australia after a final race battle that finished with Truswell and Fitzgerald taking second behind Oliver Voss and Eike Ehrig.

Fourth overall were Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary, fifth Martin Jones and Harry Kennerdy and completing the top six, David Bramley and Matt Hanrahan of Australia.

2024 International 14 World Championship – Final Leaders (70 entries)

1st GBR 1569 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett – – 8.0 pts

2nd GBR 1553 Glen Truswell and Ed Fitzgerald – – 18.0 pts

3rd AUS 679 Mark Krstic and James Lanati – – 22.0 pts

4th GBR 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – – 23.0 pts

5th GBR 1567 Martin Jones and Harry Kennerdy – – 39.0 pts

6th AUS 676 David Bramley and Matt Hanrahan – – 43.0 pts

7th GBR 1557 Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – – 43.0 pts

8th GBR 91 Oliver Voss and Eike Ehrig – – 45.0 pts

9th AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin and Andew Perry – – 45.0 pts

10th GBR 1570 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – – 60.0 pts

11th AUS 681 Anthony Anderson and Daniel Vaughan – – 61.0 pts

12th GBR 1530 Alex Knight and James Clark – – 76.0 pts

13th AUS 651 Courtney Mahar and Elliott Mahar – – 85.0 pts

14th GER 277 Axel Reinsch and Georg Borkenstein – – 102.0 pts

15th AUS 672 Stuart Sloss and David VonFelten – – 105.0 pts

16th AUS 654 Steve Vance and Andrew Vance – – 105.0 pts

17th AUS 678 Chris Vaughan and Matt Balmer – – 109.0 pts

18th AUS 666 Dave Alexander and Niall Kinch – – 110.0 pts

19th GER 22 Dennis Gehrlein and Lasse Nielandt – – 114.0 pts

20th GER 3 Sebastian Pruter and Eike Dietrik – – 116.0 pts

21st AUS 656 Benjamin Strong and David Wright – – 129.0 pts

22nd GBR 1575 Andy FitzGerald and Dan Johnson – – 134.0 pts

23rd GBR 1548 Julian Pearson and Freddie Cavell – – 140.0 pts

24th CAN 624 Loffree Greg and Sam Bonin – – 147.0 pts

25th GER 25 OSTERMAIR Markus and Moritz WISKEMANN – – 149.0 pts

26th USA 1200 Brad Ruetenik and JP Barnes – – 155.0 pts

27th CAN 625 Laventure Lauren and Jason Leimieux – – 159.0 pts

28th USA 1206 John Clark and Hoel Menard – – 168.0 pts