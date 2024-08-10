Noble Marlow Ropes RS200 Nationals – Final day victory for Whaley and Glen

A tight final day’s racing with the title in doubt until the end of play at the Noble Marine Marlow Ropes RS200 UK National Championship.
For the final race of the 2024 Championship Ed Whitehead and Thomas Whitehead held a one-point advantage over Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen.
In the great scheme of things this was to prove insufficient.
Whaley and Glen finished second behind Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden, who chose this moment to record their first single figure finish with a race win.
The Whiteheads dipped into double figure territory to finish second overall by just two points.
Third overall were Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey, fourth Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas, fifth Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark and completeing the top six, Rory Odell and Henry Jamerson.
2024 RS200 Nationals – Final Leaders (129 entries)
1st Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen, Parkstone YC – – 16 pts
2nd Ed Whitehead and Thomas Whitehead, Parkstone YC – – 18 pts
3rd Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey, RNSA – – 31 pts
4th Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas, RNSA – – 48 pts
5th Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark, ELYC – – 56 pts
6th Rory Odell and Henry Jamerson, HISC – – 62 pts
7th Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill, Restronguet SC – – 66 pts
8th Oliver Evans and Zoe Nieveen, HISC – – 72.5 pts
9th Andrew Peters and Jill Peters, Castle Cove SC – – 72.5 pts
10th James Hammett and Jess Hammett, HISC – – 74 pts
11th Rob Henderson and Alex Warren, HISC – – 77 pts
12th Jamie Harris and Ellen Main, HISC – – 88 pts
13th Christopher Eames and Anna Ormond, QMSC – – 93 pts
14th Owen Bowerman and Annabelle Orme, HISC – – 98 pts
15th Harry Chatterton and Faye Chatterton, Waldringfield SC – – 116 pts
16th Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew, Sutton – – 123 pts
17th MJ Gifford and Rory Gifford, Waldringfield SC – – 124 pts
18th Will Taylor and Faye Caswell, Lymington Town SC – – 125 pts
19th Ollie Meadowcroft and Cally Terkelsen, Upper Thames SC – – 125 pts
20th Matt Findlay and Toby Lewis, Royal Corinthian YC – – 127 pts
21st Joe Jones and Clara Jones, Burghfield SC – – 132 pts
22nd Matt Currell and George Bender, Parkstone YC – – 132 pts
23rd Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden, Oxford & Cambridge – – 140 pts
24th Calum Bell and Emelia Russell, Helensburgh SC – – 176 pts
25th Dan Venables and Krystal Law, Sutton SC – – 176 pts