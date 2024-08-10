Noble Marlow Ropes RS200 Nationals – Final day victory for Whaley and Glen

A tight final day’s racing with the title in doubt until the end of play at the Noble Marine Marlow Ropes RS200 UK National Championship.

For the final race of the 2024 Championship Ed Whitehead and Thomas Whitehead held a one-point advantage over Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen.

In the great scheme of things this was to prove insufficient.

Whaley and Glen finished second behind Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden, who chose this moment to record their first single figure finish with a race win.

The Whiteheads dipped into double figure territory to finish second overall by just two points.

Third overall were Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey, fourth Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas, fifth Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark and completeing the top six, Rory Odell and Henry Jamerson.

2024 RS200 Nationals – Final Leaders (129 entries)

1st Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen, Parkstone YC – – 16 pts

2nd Ed Whitehead and Thomas Whitehead, Parkstone YC – – 18 pts

3rd Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey, RNSA – – 31 pts

4th Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas, RNSA – – 48 pts

5th Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark, ELYC – – 56 pts

6th Rory Odell and Henry Jamerson, HISC – – 62 pts

7th Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill, Restronguet SC – – 66 pts

8th Oliver Evans and Zoe Nieveen, HISC – – 72.5 pts

9th Andrew Peters and Jill Peters, Castle Cove SC – – 72.5 pts

10th James Hammett and Jess Hammett, HISC – – 74 pts

11th Rob Henderson and Alex Warren, HISC – – 77 pts

12th Jamie Harris and Ellen Main, HISC – – 88 pts

13th Christopher Eames and Anna Ormond, QMSC – – 93 pts

14th Owen Bowerman and Annabelle Orme, HISC – – 98 pts

15th Harry Chatterton and Faye Chatterton, Waldringfield SC – – 116 pts

16th Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew, Sutton – – 123 pts

17th MJ Gifford and Rory Gifford, Waldringfield SC – – 124 pts

18th Will Taylor and Faye Caswell, Lymington Town SC – – 125 pts

19th Ollie Meadowcroft and Cally Terkelsen, Upper Thames SC – – 125 pts

20th Matt Findlay and Toby Lewis, Royal Corinthian YC – – 127 pts

21st Joe Jones and Clara Jones, Burghfield SC – – 132 pts

22nd Matt Currell and George Bender, Parkstone YC – – 132 pts

23rd Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden, Oxford & Cambridge – – 140 pts

24th Calum Bell and Emelia Russell, Helensburgh SC – – 176 pts

25th Dan Venables and Krystal Law, Sutton SC – – 176 pts