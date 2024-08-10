Aussie pair Nicholas and Payne are 2024 505 World Champions

The weather was once again not what the sailors would have liked.

So the decision came – no more sailing and thus the results from Wednesday became the 2024 International 505 World Championship results.

It was tight between the top three after five races with Australians Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne taking the title with 13 pts.

Second were the German team of Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff on 14 pts and third Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn of the USA with 15 pts.

Among the first ten teams there were four from Britain, three from the USA and one each from Australia, Germany and France.

Best mixed team was Caroline and Philippe Jacot from Switzerland among 17 mixed teams.

Best female team, and also best junior team Maike Roos and Julia Achterberg of Germany.



A big thankyou to the organizing club, Varberg Yacht Club. Next year’s World Championships will be held in Adelaide, beginning of January 2025. Welcome to Australia!

Full results available here . . .