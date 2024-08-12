29er World Championships – Demurtas and Santi are 2024 Overall Champions

Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi of Italy are the 29er 2024 World Champions.

Finishing the final series with a race win for a 32 point advantage ahead of Poland’s Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik, who were also best placed mixed crew pair.

In third place were Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor of France, fourth Nolann Huet Des Aunay and Titouan Gresset also France, and fifth Britain’s James Crossley and Sam Webb.

In sixth place were the best placed U17 pair Giuseppe Montesano and Enrico Coslovich of Italy.

First all female team were Boróka Fehér and Szonja Fehér of Hungary (18th overall), second Poland’s Alicja Tutkowska and Alicja Dampc, and third Sophie Schneider and Victoria Egger of Germany.

Other British Gold Fleet finishers were:

7th Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Ben Bradley, 11th inian Morris and Charlie Gran, and 37th Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks.

29er 2024 World Championship – Final Leaders (258 entries)

Full results available here . . .