Ellie Aldridge is Kitefoil European Champion

Ellie Aldridge of Britain secured the Women’s Kitefoil European Championship title, ahead of Julia Damasiewicz (POL), with Gisela Pulido (ESP) taking the bronze.

Theo de Ramecourt of France took the overall title win in the open division, with Maxime Nocher (FRA) securing silver and Britain’s Guy Bridge completing the podium.

Arthur Lhez of France was crowned the Under 19 Champion, with Maximilian Maeder (SIN) second and Jakub Jurkowski (POL) in third.

Gran Canaria proved to be the premium location for European December sailing once again today, with a perfect 16-20 knot breeze pumping through for the final day of racing.

Finishing in 23rd overall, Ellie Aldridge secured the Womens title, while Guy Bridge took third in the overall championship[.

“It was a good event. Even though we are all racing in one fleet, all the top girls are kind of together, so it’s really fun to have super tight racing with both Julia and Gisela.” said Ellie.

Gran Canaria Kitefoil European Championship – Final Leaders after 14 races (56 entries)

1st FRA Theo de Ramecourt Male Flysurfer – – 14 pts

2nd FRA Maxime Nocher Male Flymaax – – 21 pts

3rd GBR Guy Bridge Male Flysurfer – – 45 pts

4th CRO Martin Dolenc Male Flysurfer – – 52 pts

5th GER Florian Gruber Male Flysurfer – – 65 pts

6th ISR Dor Zarka Male Ozone – – 93 pts

7th FRA Arthur Lhez (U19) Male Flysurfer – – 93 pts

8th ESP Alejandro Climent Hernandez Male Ozone – – 104 pts

9th MON Alexander Ehlen Male Flysurfer – – 109 pts

10th USA Markus Edegran Male Ozone – – 115 pts

11th RUS Denis Taradin Male Ozone – – 116 pts

12th SGP Maximilian Maeder (U19) (U17) (U15) Male Flysurfer – – 120 pts

13th GER Jan Hauke Erichsen Male Ozone – – 130.2 pts

14th POL Jakub Jurkowski (U19) (U17) Male Ozone – – 131 pts

15th SWE Simon Burner (U19) Male Ozone – – 174 pts

16th DEN Johan Beckett Male Flymaax – – 192 pts

17th GER Kim Eberhardt (M) Male F-One – – 199 pts

18th ESP Sebastian Ducos Sendra (U19) Male F-One – – 216 pts

19th ISR Dvir Azulay Male Flysurfer – – 219 pts

20th GBR Ellie Aldridge Female Ozone – – 220 pts

Full results available here . . .