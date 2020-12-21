ACWS / Christmas Race highlight video

It may be hard for British fans to sit through, but this highlight video of the ACWS/Christmas Race event shows you what all the fuss is about.

The second race featured shows the problem with Britannia’s foil crank arm in their first race with American Magic (at 7.40)

And then there is the great second race against Emirates Team New Zealand on Day 2, where after stealing the start the British boat is hauled in, and after some close racing ETNZ take the win.

Then day 3 and Britannia again taking a beating by Luna Rossa, after some poor handling and lack of pace drops them back and out of contention.

The final race against American Magic then highlighted the speed problems on Britannia.

And then of course the embarrassing light-wind Christmas Race . . .



