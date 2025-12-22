Palamos Christmas Race – Victory for Britain’s Toby Wagget

Britain’s Toby Wagget snatched victory in the final race of the ILCA 6 from Spain’s Ricard Garriga after a thrilling duel.

Wagget, from Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club. finished second in the last race while Garriga placed 21st, deciding the title. Third overall was Britain’s Tom Hakes. making a total of six Brits in the top 10.

In the women’s category – the only Olympic class at the Christmas Race – the top sailor was Denmark’s Annelie Friis Jensen, who finished – ninth overall.

Other class winners were for Spain, Catalans Ramon Figueras in the Europe, Marc Abara in ILCA 4, and the Balearic duo Asier Jáudenes and Diego Coronado in the 420.

And in the 29er class, victory went to the Dutch brothers Jeroen and Rik Dieperink.

Overall final leading Results

ILCA 6 (35 boats)

1st Toby Wagget (GBR), 10 pts

2nd Ricard Garriga (ESP), 11 pts

3rd Tom Hakes (GBR), 16 pts

420 (107 boats)

1st Asier Jáudenes/Diego Coronado (ESP), 27 pts

2nd Iason Panagopoulos/Fevronia Bouzana (GRE), 31 pts

3rd Maria Christina Melaniti y Nefeli Podiadi (GRE), 31 pts

ILCA 4 (14 boats)

1st Marc Abara (ESP), 11 pts

2nd Vladik López (ESP), 14 pts

3rd Nerea Obeso (ESP), 14 pts

Europe (30 boats)

1st Ramon Figueras (ESP), 9 pts

2nd Pere Rentería (ESP), 25 pts

3rd Roc Pérez (ESP), 35 pts

Full results available here . . .