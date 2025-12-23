Ben Ainslie reveals British America’s Cup team majority ownership investment deal

Athena Racing Team Principal Sir Ben Ainslie has revealed a majority ownership investment from Oakley Capital.

The long mooted financial package provides Athena Racing with long-term financial stability to compete not only in the next America’s Cup but across multiple future cycles.

Ainslie will retain a significant shareholding in Athena Racing (British America’s Cup team), with his shareholding forming part of the developing Athena Sports Group (ASG).

ASG also comprises a majority ownership of Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, the 2025 SailGP Champions, & The Athena Pathway Programme, the Youth and Women’s America’s Cup Teams formed to build a long-term equitable pathway into high-performance sailing.

All of the sports teams support the 1851 Trust, a charity formed 10 years ago to empower the next generation of innovators through Sports and STEM inspired learning.

A Transformational Investment from Oakley Capital

Oakley Capital’s majority investment establishes a new ownership structure for Athena Racing.

As part of the team’s updated structure, Sir Ben will focus on governance and commercial development while continuing to support the performance programme.

He is joined by Ian Walker, recently announced as Chief Executive Officer. And in the design room, Nick Holroyd has re-signed as Head of Design.

Athena Racing Team Principal Sir Ben Ainslie said . . .

“I’d like to pay credit to Peter Dubens and the team at Oakley Capital for the critical role they have played in helping Athena and the other teams to shape this new partnership for the America’s Cup. With Oakley’s backing and expertise, and by drawing on the next generation of sailors with our Athena Pathway Programme, Athena is well positioned to help grow the Cup into one of the world’s most iconic and commercially successful sporting properties.

In an article in today’s Daily Telegraph, Ainslie said that he was confident . . . “Oakley will be around for at least three cycles, to start realising the massive commercial potential of the newly established America’s Cup Partnership.”

This was referring to the recently agreed America’s Cup Partnership (ACP) changing the previously Defender-led, winner-takes-all format, of the America’s Cup into a competitor lead format, giving every competing team a seat at the table and a shared focus on commercial growth and continued technical innovation.

Peter Dubens, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Oakley Capital, said . . .

“The America’s Cup is the pinnacle of sailing and an icon of sport, won by only four nations since 1851. We’re partnering with Sir Ben and the Athena team precisely as the Cup enters a new era.

With strong governance and a neutral management team focused on audience and media growth, the competition is set to broaden its appeal, improve accessibility and ensure long-term sustainability.”

