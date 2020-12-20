Christmas is cancelled for Ineos Team UK as they decide how much of Britannia they can rebuild in the two weeks available before the PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series kicks off on 15 January.

You know when the British America’s Cup team is really in trouble – just in case you missed the video – when Georgina Ainslie takes centre stage.

We had the at home games day in Bermuda when they realised they were off the pace, and now we have the cheery, merry christmas message as the British team finish the ACWS/Christmas series with ‘nul points’.

Apparently, if anyone is still left wondering, the reason we haven’t won the America’s Cup as a nation in 170 years of trying is because it’s such a bloody big ask.

Well, that is why hubby Ben raised £120 million from a bloke he meet in a pub, to make sure that there were no excuses this time round.

But somehow, the design guys seem not to have received the message and another amazingly slow, best of British design, has turned up for the 36th America’s Cup.

You can be sure that Ainslie and his crew will be keen to do whatever is needed to try to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

But apart from getting out the chainsaws, can the design team really produce a race winning quick fix in a couple of days, when they failed to produce any improvement on RB1 over the past 18 months?

Did all their computer simulations not flag-up the inability of Britannia 2 to get onto the foils in light winds?

Or did they just assume that a venue with a history of light wind conditions was not a parameter to consider?

Obviously, from the way Te Rehutai flew round the course while Britannia wallowed, the Kiwis had considered it.

Back here in lockdown UK we wait to see what Santa can deliver . . . after all, if Bill Bailey can win Strictly . . .

