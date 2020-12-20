Vendee Globe – Yannick Bestaven extends lead

Yannick Bestaven on Maître CoQ IV continues to lead the Vendee Globe, now 121 nm ahead of Charlie Dalin and 179 nm ahead of Thomas Ruyant.
During the radio call session this Sunday morning Damien Seguin (APICIL Group) revealed he has a big problem with a headsail and is battered and bruised recovering from an unexpected squall.
Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 43 – Sun 20 Dec – 11:00 hrs UK
1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 10,891 nm to finish – sailing at 16+ knots
2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 121 nm
3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 179 nm
4th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 388 nm
5th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 437 nm
6th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 478 nm
7th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 503 nm
8th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 592 nm
9th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 647 nm
10th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 675 nm
GBR:
18th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3110 nm
23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4056 nm
Retired:
Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo