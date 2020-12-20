Vendee Globe – Yannick Bestaven extends lead

Yannick Bestaven on Maître CoQ IV continues to lead the Vendee Globe, now 121 nm ahead of Charlie Dalin and 179 nm ahead of Thomas Ruyant.

During the radio call session this Sunday morning Damien Seguin (APICIL Group) revealed he has a big problem with a headsail and is battered and bruised recovering from an unexpected squall.



Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 43 – Sun 20 Dec – 11:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 10,891 nm to finish – sailing at 16+ knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 121 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 179 nm

4th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 388 nm

5th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 437 nm

6th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 478 nm

7th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 503 nm

8th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 592 nm

9th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 647 nm

10th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 675 nm

GBR:

18th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3110 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4056 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

Full rankings available here . . .