America’s Cup World Series – Live coverage of Christmas Race

Final day of the America’s Cup World Series will be a knock-out event for the PRADA Christmas Race on Sunday 20 December.

The first race will see Emirates Team New Zealand facing INEOS TEAM UK, followed by a match race between Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and New York Yacht Club American Magic.

After the two first head to head match ups, the winner of each will progress to the final, the losers to a playoff match which will help decide the final rankings.

The first race scheduled for Sunday is at 15:12 NZDT (02:12) GMT . . .

Course A is to be used with conditions expected to be light, with a forecast of 7-12 knots average wind speed, but the seabreeze may be stronger.



AC75 Christmas Race schedule – 20 December:

Race 1 – Emirates Team New Zealand vs NEOS TEAM UK . . . 02:12 GMT

Race 2 – New York Yacht Club American Magic vs Luna Rossa PRADA Pirelli

Race 3 – 2nd Place from Race 1 vs 2nd Place from Race 2.

Race 4 – 1st Place from Race 1 vs 1st Place from Race 2.

America’s Cup World Series Overall – after 12 races – Saturday 19 Dec 2020:

1st ETNZ – 5 pt

2nd American Magic – 4 pts

3rd Luna Rossa – 3 pt

4th Ineos Team UK – 0 pts

