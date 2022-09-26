5.5 Metre French Open – Kusznierewicz retains title in Cannes

Mateusz Kusznierewicz sailing Aspire (POL 17) with Przemysław Gacek and Flavio Marazzi retained the 5.5 Metre French Open title they won in 2021 at the Regates Royales in Cannes.

New Moon III (BAH 25) of Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov finished second while Otto (NOR 68) of Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Herve Cunningham and Lasse Berthelsen finished third.

Both are also former winners here, but the Polish team was unmatched this year, with great speed, manoeuvres, and almost flawless tactics.

Aspire extended for a big win in Race 6 to wrap up the series with a race to spare.

New Moon and Otto battled hard for second with New Moon crossing just ahead.

All the teams sailed the final race, even though the series was settled with New Moon winning by about 6-7 boatlengths to close the series. Aspire was second and Otto again third.

First overall Evolution was Ali Baba (GER 84) of Wolf-Eberhard Richter, Beata Kallkowski and Oliver Weiss.

The first Classic was Alzira (SUI 20/GER 117) of Olaf Schulz, Holger Bock and Florian Hentschel.

5.5 Metre 2022 French Open Final leading results:

1st POL 17 Aspire – Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek, Flavio Marazzi – – 7 pts

2nd BAH 25 New Moon III – Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov – – 10 pts

3rd NOR 68 Otto – Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Herve Cunningham, Lasse Berthelsen – – 16 pts

4th SUI 213 Pungin – Hans-Peter Schmid, Gilbert Dürr, Walter Dürr – – 25 pts

5th GER 84 Ali Baba – Wolf-Eberhard, Richter Beata Kallkowski, Oliver Weiss – – 32 pts

