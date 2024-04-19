5.5 Metre Alpen Cup – Mortons set the pace at Riva del Garda

After a tough second day of racing of racing on Lake Garda, the race wins went to Girls on Film GBR41, The Jean Genie GBR43 and Ku-Ring-Gai III AUS66.

The Jean Genie of Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey and Ruairidh Scott, extended their lead at the 2024 5.5 Metre Alpen Cup at Riva del Garda.

While Girls on Film of Louise Morton, Sam Haines and Andrew Mills moved up to second, with Artemis NOR57 of Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne and Trond Solli-Saether is now in third with just two races to sail on Saturday.

The day started with a 12-14 knot southerly and gradually increased through the three races to top out at 20-25 knots for the final race.

The racing proved much more interesting with both sides of the course coming into play. It was still very cold on the water, but at least the sun was shining most of the day.

Girls on Film led from start to finish in Race 4, with New Moon III BAH25, of Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov close behind round the first lap, but with further shifts, the British boat extended for a clean win.

Likewise, The Jean Genie, dominated race 5 for a huge win, while Artemis sailed the first of two great races to record two second places.

Then in the final race Ku-Ring-Gai III of John Bacon, Joost Houweling and Ed Wright got clear of the fleet for another big win.

Unfortunately, a collision between New Moon and Otto NOR69 of Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Lasse Berthelsen and Herve Cunningham a few minutes before the start of Race 6, meant neither finished.

New Moon received redress and sits just 0.5 points behind Artemis going into the final day.

Racing concludes on Saturday with two more races scheduled early morning.

Results after 6 races (18 entries)

1st The Jean Genie (GBR 43, Peter Morton) 9 pts

2nd Girls on Film (GBR 41, Louise Morton) 14 pts

3rd Artemis (NOR 57, Kristian Nergaard) 18 pts

4th New Moon III (BAH 25, Mark Holowesko) 18.5 pts

5th Otto (NOR 69, Bent Christian Wilhelmsen) 21 pts

Full gallery here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/fivepointfivemetre/albums/72177720316329131