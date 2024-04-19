Team GB play it safe with Paris Olympic kit

Great Britain have revealed their Olympic and Paralympic kit for the Paris Olympics, starting 26 July 2024.

Following the adverse media reaction to the ‘Fan’ version of the Union Flag (now a best seller) the team kit plays it safe with an understated retro look, although it was signed off two years ago, focusing on a basic red, white and blue colourway.

Nothing so far on the specialist sailing team kit. Following a request for information on the sailing kit, the RYA have said that their ‘kit out date is in early June’ . . . so there won’t be anything available until after that point.

The British Kit is produced by Adidas and features hints of the 1924 Games in Paris – the Chariots of Fire Games – with the typeface featuring ‘tactile graphics’.

The 2024 Olympic Sailing competition gets underway on 28 July until 8 August at Marseille Marina, France.

