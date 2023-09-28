5.5 Metre World Championship – Aspire and Artemis slug it out

Aspire and Artemis slug it out for 5.5 Metre World Championship in Porto Cervo

Aspire (POL) of Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek and Ed Wright maintain their lead with a 1, 3 on Thursday.

While Artemis (NOR) of Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne and Trond Solli-Saether stayed in touch of the title with a 1, 4, as they both extended on the fleet on the penultimate day of the 2023 5.5 Metre Worlds.



Ku-Ring-Gai III (AUS) of John Bacon with a 2, 8 moves ahead of Gavin McKinney’s John B (BAH) and Peter Morton’s The Jean Genis (GBR) gained places to finish the day in fifth.

Overall, Aspire maintain the overall lead on 19 points, followed by Artemis in second place with 23 pts.

Ku-Ring-Gai III moves up to third with 41 pts. Behind them, the points are really close with just ten points between the next six boats.

Just two races remain on Friday to decide whether the title goes to Poland, Norway, or perhaps elsewhere.

The wind looks light, but it will be a close finish.

5.5 Metre World Championship – Leaders after 8 races (34 entries)

1st Aspire (POL 17, Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek, Edward Wright) 19 pts

2nd Artemis (NOR 57, Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne, Trond Solli-Saether) 23 pts

3rd Ku-Ring-Gai III (AUS 66, John Bacon, James Mayjor, Terry Wetton) 41 pts

4th John B (BAH 26, Gavin McKinney, Mathias Dahlman, Lars Horn Johannessen) 43 pts

5th The Jean Genie (GBR 43, Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey, Ruairadh Scott) 45 pts

6th New Moon III (BAH 25, Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov) 46 pts

7th Girls on Film (GBR 41, Louise Morton, Andrew Mills, Sam Haines) 49 pts

8th Ali Baba (SUI 224, Flavio Marazzi, Julie Marazzi, Eline Marazzi) 51 pts

9th Caracole (SUI 214, Bernard Haissly, Daniel Stampfli, Nicolas Berthoud) 57 pts

10th Shaolin (SUI 226, Philippe Dürr, Andreas Kindlimann, Hans Von Werdt) 57 pts