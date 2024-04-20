Jean Genie wins 5.5 Metre Alpen Cup in Riva

A second place in the first race of the day was enough for The Jean Genie of Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey and Ruairidh Scott to win the 2024 5.5 Metre Alpen Cup at Riva del Garda.

The British team won with a race to spare, their third win at the event in recent years.



After Friday’s drama, New Moon III BAH 25 of Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov put on a solid display to win the first race and then placed third in the next to take second overall.

Girls on Film GBR 41, of Louise Morton, Sam Haines and Andrew Mills ended up third.

Final leding results after 8 races (18 entries)

1st The Jean Genie (GBR 43, Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey, Ruairidh Scott) 15 pts

2nd New Moon III (BAH 25, Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov) 22.5 pts

3rd Girls on Film (GBR 41, Louise Morton, Sam Haines, Andrew Mills) 25 pts

4th Artemis (NOR 57, Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne, Trond Solli-Saether) 36 pts

5th Otto (NOR 69, Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Lasse Berthelsen, Herve Cunningham) 39 pts

Full results available here . . .