Nominees for 2022 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards

World Sailing has released the shortlist of sailors or crews, nomineted for the 2022 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards.

The list including world champions, Olympic medallists and world record holders, represent the wide range of disciplines in the sport of sailing.

The 2022 Rolex World Sailor of the Year finalists are:

Female category

Helene Noesmoen (FRA) Odile Van Aanholt & Annette Duetz (NED) Caterina Marianna Banti (ITA)



Male category

Ruggero Tita (ITA) Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (FRA) Nicolas Goyard (FRA) Bart Lambriex & Floris van der Werken (NED)



The Sailor of the Year Awards are voted for by World Sailing Member National Authorities (MNAs), the international sailing community, fans and the public to decide a male winner and a female winner.

Voting for the awards will open on Tuesday, 27 September, alongside voting for the World Sailing 11th Hour Sustainability Awards.

The Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards are recognised as the highest award a sailor can receive in recognition of their outstanding achievements by the world of sailing.

This year’s awards will be presented during the World Sailing Awards on Tuesday, 25 October in Abu Dhabi.

The winners will have their name engraved on the iconic marble and silver trophy depicting the globe and crowned with five silver spinnakers representing the continents, as well as a custom Rolex timepiece to mark the occasion.

World Sailing launched the World Sailor of the Year Awards in 1994 to reward individual sailors for outstanding achievements in the sport. Rolex has been the title sponsor of the awards since 2001, celebrating more than 20 years of excellence in sailing.

For more information and to see the Roll of Honour, please visit the World Sailing website.