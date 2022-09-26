Italy and Germany winners at final iQFoil event before 2022 Worlds

Over fifty competitors took part in event 4 of the iQFoil International Games, organised by the Circolo Surf Torbole.

The up-coming iQFoil World Championship attracted a world-wide field to Lake Garda to get some last minute competitive racing.

Present were competitors from Hong Kong, China (which has been training at the club for at least a couple of months), Thailand, Aruba, Brazil, Korea and Australia.

They joined European competitors from Algeria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Switzerland, Slovakia and Sweden.

British Sailing Team members were missing, as were some other leading athletes, who with their respective federations are training in Brest, the venue of the 2022 IQFoil World Championships scheduled from 14 to 22 October.

At the completion of the Torbole event, the overall winner in the men was Daniele Benedetti of Italy, winning nine of the 16 races to finish with a 49 point advantage over second placed Kun Bi of China.

In third place and first U21 was Grae Morris of Australia.

In the women, overall winner was Germany’s Alisa Engelmann, then second and first U21 was Czech Barbora Svikova with Manjia Zheng of China taking third.

Final event of the 2022 International Games series will be from the 14th till the 19th of November in the Azores with 30,000 Euro prize money!

Action now moves to the 2022 iQFOiL World Championshps in Brest, France, scheduled from 14 to 22 October.

Over 220 competitors are entered for the Worlds event, including 18 from Britain . . . 7 women and 11 men who have been training at the Brest venue.

Most of the Brits are heading back to UK for a break soon, then back out around the 10 October for final preparations for the Worlds event.

Men – iQFoil International Games – Final leaders (35 entries)

1st ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI Open – – 19 pts

2nd CHN 1 Kun BI Open – – 68 pts

3rd AUS 81 Grae MORRIS U21 – – 33 pts

4th THA 111 Will MAC MALLIN U21 – – 60 pts

5th ITA 87 Jacopo RENNA Open – – 69 pts

6th ITA 27 Manolo MODENA U21 – – 67 pts

7th SUI 76 Sebastian SCHÄRER U21 – – 92 pts

8th HKG 33 Ling Yeung AU U21 – – 120 pts

9th CHN 5 Zhen HUANG Open – – 87 pts

10th CZE 130 Karel LAVICKY Open – – 118 pts

Women – iQFoil International Games – Final leaders (17 entries)

1st GER 369 Alisa ENGELMANN – Open – – 29 pts

2nd CZE 98 Barbora SVIKOVA – U21 – – 23 pts

3rd CHN 11 Manjia ZHENG – Open – – 29 pts

4th CHN 3 Xianting HUANG – Open – – 27 pts

5th HKG 3 Kwan Ching MA – Open – – 50 pts

6th CZE 11 Katerina ALTMANNOVA – U21 – – 109 pts

7th CZE 289 Kristyna PINOSOVA – U21 – – 83 pts

8th BRA 16 Giovanna PRADA – Open – – 96 pts

9th CHN 37 Zheng YAN – Open – – 99 pts

10th CHN 7 Yunxiu LU – Open – – 108 pts

Full results available here . . .

