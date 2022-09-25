SailGP – More equipment problems for Ainslie at Spanish Grand Prix

The Great Britain SailGP Team finished in fifth place overall at the Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cadiz.

Ben Ainlie’s SailGp team missed the three-boat final race after finishing last in the final fleet race on Sunday.

Failing to build on the encouraging day 1 results where they finished in third place only two points off the Australian and French leaders.

Day two saw the British team sail to third place in race 4 despite technical issues on the F50.

In the next the team dropped to a disappointing last place for race 5, putting an end to hopes for the podium final in Cadiz.

The Grand Prix was won by the Quentin Delapierre’s France SailGP Team who performed consistently well throughout the weekend.

They then won the Final race decider by 3 seconds from Jimmy Spithill’s United States team, with Tom Slingsby’s Australia in third place.

The run of incident and equipment problems continued for the Great Britain SailGP Team with apparent rudder damage before the first race on Sunday.

CEO Ben Ainslie commented: “Really frustrating result for the team today and a tough way to finish the event.”

“Concern over damage to the rudder and a bad start to Race 5 killed our chances for the podium final – we sent a swimmer in the water to access the damage but need to take a closer look as to what went wrong there.”

“The team did well to battle it out for 3rd in Race 4 despite the issues on-board, but Race 5 was a disaster right from the start.”

The Great Britain SailGP Team, drop one place to 4th in the overall SailGP Championship table, ten points off the leaders Australia.

The SailGP circuit will return to action at a new event destination . . . the Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas on 12-13 November.

2022/23 SailGP Season 3 Championship Standings after six events:

1st Australia – – 50 points

2nd New Zealand – – 46 points

3rd France – – 41 points

4th Great Britain – – 40 points

5th Canada – – 36 points

6th Denmark – – 36 points

7th United States – – 34 points

8th Spain – – 19 points

9th Switzerland – – 14 points