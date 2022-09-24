SailGP – Ainslie bounces back at Spain Sail Grand Prix

Just three points separate the top five teams in the standings after day one of the Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cadiz.

For Ben Ainslie and his British team, desperate to get back on terms with the leading teams, it started with another low and finished on a high, setting the chance of a day 2 victory.

The first race was a disaster when Ainslie hit the start line early, picking up a penalty and then spoilt his fight back with a massive crash-down and never recovered, finishing eighth . . . of nine.

So far, so what we have come to expect, great build-up, poor finish. But in race two things started to click.

Fourth at the firts mark, then a battle with Tom Slingby’s Australia, which the Aussie won but Ainslie held of challenges from Spain and France to take a comfortable second and it was game-on.

Starting at his favourite leeward end Ainslie held the inside berth round the first mark and defended his lead throughout to finish ahead of Australia and France.

The end result, for day 1 was third overall behind Tom Slingsby’s Australia and Quentin Delapierre’s France who share the overnight lead after three races with 24 points.

Ainslie and Great Britain are on 22 pts, USA and New Zealand tied on with 21 pts, then Jordi Xammar’s Spain in fifth with 19 pts.

Although three fleet races and a Final are scheduled for Sunday, with the conditions expected the schedule will likely feature two fleet races and one podium race.

Bitish fans can watch the racing live on Sky Sports from 15:00 BST on both days or for free here on SailGP’s Youtube channel.