Etchells World Champions – Ante Razmilovic, Brian Hammersley and Noel Drennan

Ante Razmilovic’s Swedish Blue – GBR 1438 – is the 2022 International Etchells World Champion with Brian Hammersley and Noel Drennan.

1st Swedish Blue, GBR1438, Ante Razmilovic / Brian Hammersley / Noel Drennan 2nd New Order, NZL1499, Anatole Masfen / Dirk Kneulman / Simon Cooke 3rd Mila, GBR1502, Lawrie Smith / Richard Parslow / Gonçalo Almeida Ribeiro / Ben Saxton



Three Races were completed on the final day of the 2022 Etchells Worlds with the first going to Ante Razmilovic’s Swedish Blue, the second to Nicholas Stagg’s China White (GBR 1417) and the final race to Lawrie Smith’s Mila (GBR 1502).

Starting the final day Lawrie Smith had a six point lead from Andrew Lawson’s No Dramas (GBR 1490) with Ante Razmilovic in sixth place, 11 points off the lead.

A win for Razmilovic in the first race (R7) took him into the lead after the discard kicked in.

The second race saw Razmilovic consolidate his lead with a fourth place, while Smith had posted a 6 and then a 21 (his new discard).

Also now in the picture was New Order (NZL 1499) of Anatole Masfen, Dirk Kneulman and Simon Cooke with a 3 and 8 taking them into second overall.

In the final race Smith took the race win but could not recover the lead as Razmilovic finished safely in tenth, and Masfen confirmed second overall with a sixth place, Smith taking third on the final podium.

Etchell Corinthian Division

1st No Dramas, GBR 1490, Andrew Lawson / Graham Vials / Billy Russell 2nd Bungee Smuggler, USA 1424, Barry Parkin / Adrian Owles / Taylor Walker 3rd Matatu SGP 1333, Nils Razmilovic / Andrew Cooper / Steve Girling



Etchell Youth Division

1st Shamal, GBR 927, Anthony Parke / Ross Mackley / Ali Grant / Josie Meredith 2rd Currigee, GBR 957, Angus Galloway / Matias Sabate / Ben Hazeldine / Celia Willison 3rd Moonlight, GBR 967, Moonlight George Downer / Alex Downer / Mike O’Donovan



2022 International Etchells Worlds – Final Leaders after 9 races (42 entries) Provisional

1st GBR 1438 Ante Razmilovic / Brian Hammersley / Noel Drennan – – 38 pts

2nd NZL 1499 Anatole Masfen / Dirk Kneulman / Simon Cooke – – 44 pts

3rd GBR 1502 Lawrie Smith / Richard Parslow / Gonçalo Almeida / Ben Saxton – – 54 pts

4th USA 1453 Peter Duncan / Andrew Palfrey / Mark Mandelblatt – – 71 pts

5th GBR 1490 Andrew Lawson / Graham Vials / Billy Russell – – 73 pts

6th GBR 1495 Grant Gordon / Luke Patience / Greg Siegwart / James Williamson – – 74 pts

7th USA 1427 Stephen Benjamin / Michael Buckley / David Hughes / Ian Liberty – – 86 pts

8th HKG 1496 Mark Thornburrow / Mal Page / Mike Huang / Duncan Gregor – – 86 pts

9th USA 1456 D Craig Mense / Evan Aras / Madeline Gill / Fred Strammer – – 86 pts

10th USA 1424 Barry Parkin / Adrian Owles / Taylor Walker – – 89 pts

11th GBR 1460 Paul Brotherton / Hannah Peters / James Fawcet / Arran Holman – – 92 pts

12th GBR 1493 Paul Ward / Charlie Cumbley / Ruaridh Wright – – 93 pts

13th AUS 1466 Chris Hampton / Elliot Hanson / Sam Haines – – 97 pts

14th SGP 1333 Nils Razmilovic / Andrew Cooper / Steve Girling – – 105 pts

15th AUS 1505 Martin Hill / Julian Plante / Mat Belcher / Will Ryan – – 105 pts

16th USA 1419 Scott Kaufman / Alec Anderson / Reed Baldridge / Joachim Aschenbrenner – – 123 pts

17th GBR 1459 Shaun Frohlich / Duncan Truswell / Ed Wright – – 130 pts

18th SUI 1430 James McHugh / Luis Doreste / David Vera / Leonor Ramia – – 133 pts

19th GBR 1417 Nicholas Stagg / Simon Spraggs / Harry Blowers – – 149 pts

20th USA 1378 Marvin Beckmann / Ezra Culver / Eddie Adams – – 155 pts

Full results available here . . .