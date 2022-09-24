SailGP – Sixth event of Season 3 live from Cadiz

The Sixth event of Season 3 comes live from Cadiz in the Andalucía region of Spain.

The Spain Sail Grand Prix Andalucía – Cádiz presented by NEAR kicks off Saturday 24 September, from 15:00 hrs BST.

Ben Ainslie and his Great Britain team have not won an event since Bermuda back in Season 2. And after a number of problems, including a collision and hitting a rock are still struggling to get back on the winners podium.

In France a technical problem put them on the back-foot again, but they did manage to get back in the top three overall, now they have to build on that at Cadiz.

The race schedule for Cadiz continues with six Fleet Races and winner-takes-all Final.

Thus four fleet races on Saturday and two on Sunday, followed by the top three competing in the winner-takes-all Final race.

Bitish fans can watch the racing live on Sky Sports from 15:00 BST on both days or for free on SailGP’s Youtube channel.