Etchells World Championship – Lawrie Smith leads into final day

After the completion of six races, Lawrie Smith leads the 2022 International Etchells World Championships at Cowes.

Lawrie Smith GBR 1502, sailing with Richard Parslow, Goncalo Almeida Ribeiro and Ben Saxton has a six point lead going into the final day of racing.

GBR 1490 of Andrew Lawson is in second place with a 13 16 score Friday on 53 points.

In third place is USA 1453 Peter Duncan after an 18 15, and tied on 57 pts with GBR 1495 Grant Gordon who had a 3 and 6 to move up from ninth place.

Just one point back in fifth place is USA 1427 Steve Benjamin on 58 pts after a 38 3 score. Tied on the same points is GBR 1438 Ante Razmilovic posting a 2 and 4.

Winner on Friday were NZL 1499 Anatole Masfen in race 5 and SGP 1333 Nils Razmilovic in race 6.

So it all comes down to the final day – as it should – three more races are possible Saturday and the discard kicks in after Race 7, which all makes for a nerve-racking day ahead . . .

2022 International Etchells Worlds – Leaders after 6 races (42 entries) Provisional



1st GBR 1502 Lawrie Smith – – 6 13 2 3 15 8 – – 47 pts

2nd GBR 1490 Andrew Lawson – C- – – 2 7 4 11 13 16 – – 53 pts

3rd USA 1453 Peter Duncan – – 8 1 9 6 18 15 – – 57 pts

4th GBR 1495 Grant Gordon – – 19 11 10 8 3 6 – – 57 pts

5th USA 1427 Stephen Benjamin – – 1 5 6 5 38 3 – – 58 pts

6th GBR 1438 Ante Razmilovic – – 35 6 7 4 2 4 – – 58 pts

7th AUS 1505 Martin Hill – – 3 3 20 22 7 11 – – 66 pts

8th HKG 1496 Mark Thornburrow – – 10 2 8 26 6 17 – – 69 pts

9th USA 1424 Barry Parkin – C- – – 7 14 19 14 8 7 – – 69 pts

10th NZL 1499 Anatole Masfen – – 13 10 1 2 1 43/DSQ – – 70 pts

11th USA 1456 D Craig Mense – – 5 22 3 13 17 18 – – 78 pts

12th SGP 1333 Nils Razmilovic – C- – – 25 9 12 7 27 1 – – 81 pts

13th GBR 1493 Paul Ward – – 14 15 15 25 4 10 – – 83 pts

14th GBR 1460 Paul Brotherton – – 9 35 5 20 22 2 – – 93 pts

15th SUI 1430 James McHugh – – 4 12 35 30 9 19 – – 109 pts

16th USA 1419 Scott Kaufman – – 39 21 14 19 14 5 – – 112 pts

17th AUS 1466 Chris Hampton – – 37 4 13 43/RET 10 9 – – 116 pts

18th GBR 1470 James Markby – – 11 20 21 32 12 20 – – 116 pts

19th GBR 1351 Jon Warwick – C- – – 17 26 23 12 11 30 – – 119 pts

20th GBR 1459 Shaun Frohlich – – 33 31 26 1 16 13 – – 120 pts

Full results available here . . .