Ainslie focussed on top spot at Spain Sail Grand Prix

Having regained a top three place on the Season 3 Leaderboard, Ben Ainslie and his Great Britain SailGP Team return to the water for the Spain Sail Grand Prix | Andalucía – Cádiz presented by NEAR this weekend.

With the SailGP events coming thick and fast the event hype seems to have died to a mere murmur compared with the early block-buster movie style announcements . . . perhaps some snappier event titles will be the next change.

Ainslie recovered well at the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix at Saint-Tropez, following a difficult weekend for the event and for Ainslie’s team. Now they have to sustain the momentum at this final Europe event.

Ainslie commented that Cadiz proved difficult last year as they capsized whilst in the lead just seconds into the winner-takes-all race. But that their overall focus was getting into that end of season Podium final race and winning that.

On the water the British F50 catamaran will once again be powered by nature and the brute strength of Olympic gold winning rower Matt Gotrel (GBR) and the Isle of Arran’s Neil Hunter (GBR) on the grinding handles.

The wing trim, flight controller and trimmer grinder roles are again retained by Iain Jensen (AUS), Luke Parkinson (GBR / AUS) and Nick Hutton (GBR). The team welcome back Nikki Boniface (GBR) as strategist re-joining via the Athena Pathway Programme.

The 2022 Spain Sail Grand Prix takes place on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 September.

Bitish fans can watch the racing live on Sky Sports from 3PM BST on both days or for free on SailGP’s Youtube channel.