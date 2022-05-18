Olympic Classes

iQFoil European Championships – France and Britain lead Opening Series Races

About WordPress Sailweb 171 WordPress Update, 14 Plugin Updates, 2 Theme Updates 00 Comments in moderation New View Post Hi, ges Log Out WordPress 5.9.3 is available! Please update now. Edit Post Add New There is an update available for the GoodLife theme. Update now. Hola! Would you like to receive automatic updates and unlock premium support? Please activate your copy of WPBakery Page Builder. Post draft updated. Preview post Add title Permalink: http://www.sailweb.co.uk/2022/05/18/iqfoil-european-…mpionships-day-2/ ‎ Backend EditorFrontend EditorGutenberg Editor p » strong Word count: 448 Draft saved at 4:51:46 pm. Last edited by ges on 18 May 2022 at 4:41 pm Preview (opens in a new tab) Status: Draft Edit Edit status Visibility: Public Edit Edit visibility Publish immediately Edit Edit date and time Move to Bin Add New Tag Separate tags with commas European Championship iQFOIL Olympic Classes All Categories Most Used Olympic Classes Sailing News Americas Cup Boards Classic Clothing Dinghy Equipment Invictus Games Keelboat Matchrace Multihull Offshore Paralympic Sailing Results Reviews Science Sports Technology Travel Uncategorised Videos Virtual Sailing World News World Sailing + Add New Category Set featured image Post Formats Standard Video Gallery Slug Excerpt Day 2 of the 2022 iQFoil European Championships at Circolo Surf Torbole. Nicolas Gotard of France now leads the men and Hélène Noesmoen of France continues to lead the Women Excerpts are optional hand-crafted summaries of your content that can be used in your theme. Learn more about manual excerpts. Author Allow comments Allow trackbacks and pingbacks on this page Thank you for choosing Fuel Themes Get Version 5.9.3 iQFoil Euros D2 Emma Wilson GBR
Previous Article
Ainslie moves British America’s Cup team to Mallorca
Next Article
Finn Gold Cup - Postma is early leader