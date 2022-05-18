iQFoil European Championships – France and Britain lead Opening Series Races

Course racing for Day 2 of the 2022 iQFoil European Championships at Circolo Surf Torbole.
- Nicolas Gotard of France now leads the men
- Hélène Noesmoen FRA and Emma Wilson GBR lead the Women
In the men Nicolas Gotard (-7 -14 1 1) has opened a lead of 6 points after a further four races with five race wins from his eight flight races.
Luuc Van Opzeeland (-49 -9 9 1) of Holland slips to second with 14 points, while Kiran Badloe moves up into third, tied on 18 points with Nicolò Renna of Italy.
In fifth is Yoav Omer of Israel tied on 20 points with Britain’s Andrew Brown (5 -53 2 6), whose steady scoring series was spoilt by a 53 in the second race.
Other GBR are Sam Sills moving up to 10th and Matt Barton in 18th place. Finn Hawkins is in 36th and Tom Squires drops down to 46th overall.
While Hélène Noesmoen keeps her lead in the Women, she is now tied on 11 points with Britain’s Emma Wilson (1 1 -10 2), with Islay Watson (4 3 -8 1) of Britain two points back in third place.
Pilar Lamadrid of Spain is up into fourth with 16 points and Maja Dziarnowska of Poland is now fifth with 20 points.
Other leading British competitors are Saskia Sills in ninth, Catrin Williams 16th, Emily Hall 35th and Alice Read 47th.
This completes the qualifying phase.
On Thursday the fleet will be divided into gold and silver fleet (first 77 males and first 47 females) with slalom or course races scheduled, depending on the intensity of the wind and, possibly, the marathon race.
Men – iQFoil European Championships, leaders after 8 races (154 entries)
1st FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD 3 1 1 1 -7 -14 1 1 – – 8 pts
2nd NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND 1 1 1 1 -49 -9 9 1 – – 14 pts
3rd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE 3 3 1 BFD -30 5 3 3 – – 18 pts
4th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA 1 1 -35 3 -41 10 1 2 – – 18 pts
5th ISR 24 Yoav OMER 1 5 5 -9 2 4 3 -19 – – 20 pts
6th GBR 360 Andrew BROWN -11 3 3 1 5 -53 2 6 – – 20 pts
7th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS BFD 1 1 1 4 -19 10 4 – – 21 pts
8th FRA 4 Le Bosq TITOUAN -17 -35 7 1 1 2 7 5 – – 23 pts
9th GER 404 Fabian WOLF 1 5 3 3 6 -34 -20 8 – – 26 pts
10th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS 3 -17 3 -9 8 3 4 6 – – 27 pts
11th FRA 152 Tom ARNOUX 3 3 3 3 -59 -33 11 12 – – 35 pts
12th NED 2020 Amado VRIESWIJK 9 BFD 7 5 3 2 12 -14 – – 38 pts
13th ITA 24 Luca DI TOMASSI 1 -31 3 11 -18 14 5 4 – – 38 pts
14th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE BFD 9 11 3 8 -17 5 3 – – 39 pts
15th POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI 1 -21 7 13 10 -25 7 2 – – 40 pts
16th NED 36 Max CASTELEIN 7 BFD 5 7 5 6 -30 10 – – 40 pts
17th NZL 59 Josh ARMIT 5 3 7 1 -45 -16 16 10 – – 42 pts
18th GBR 983 Matthew BARTON -11 5 9 9 9 7 -28 7 – – 46 pts
19th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK 1 7 1 13 -28 12 -16 13 – – 47 pts
20th AUS 0 Stephen ALLEN 7 5 9 1 12 17 -39 -49 – – 51 pts
Women – iQFoil European Championships, leaders after 8 races (95 entries)
1st FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN -3 1 3 3 1 -11 1 2 – – 11 pts
2nd GBR 7 Emma WILSON -5 3 1 3 1 1 -10 2 – – 11 pts
3rd GBR 529 Islay WATSON 3 1 1 -5 4 3 -8 1 – – 13 pts
4th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID 1 -13 1 1 2 6 -8 5 – – 16 pts
5th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA 1 5 3 1 -9 -9 6 4 – – 20 pts
6th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI 7 3 3 1 3 4 -12 -8 – – 21 pts
7th CRO 991 Palma CARGO -9 5 7 -9 4 5 1 3 – – 25 pts
8th ESP 132 Nicole VAN DER VELDEN 3 -17 5 -9 8 3 3 6 – – 28 pts
9th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 3 5 5 -15 -11 6 6 3 – – 28 pts
10th NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE -25 BFD 9 7 3 4 2 8 – – 33 pts
11th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH 7 7 5 7 6 -10 2 -27 – – 34 pts
12th ISR 351 Shahar RESHEF U21 11 1 1 1 -19 12 -30 9 – – 35 pts
13th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS 5 3 -15 7 6 -8 7 7 – – 35 pts
14th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES -19 7 7 -21 5 10 3 4 – – 36 pts
15th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG U21 5 9 11 -21 7 1 -13 6 – – 39 pts
16th GBR 323 Catrin WILLIAMS -33 9 5 DNF 5 8 16 1 – – 44 pts
17th MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR 9 11 -13 13 2 5 -15 5 – – 45 pts
18th ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR U21 13 BFD -15 13 7 2 4 7 – – 46 pts
19th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS 7 11 9 3 -16 2 -16 16 – – 48 pts
20th FRA 31 Lola SORIN U21 11 5 BFD 7 8 15 10 -17 – – 56 pts
21st FRA 775 Delphine COUSIN -17 1 17 DNF 10 15 5 9 – – 57 pts