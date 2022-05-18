iQFoil European Championships – France and Britain lead Opening Series Races

Course racing for Day 2 of the 2022 iQFoil European Championships at Circolo Surf Torbole.

Nicolas Gotard of France now leads the men

Hélène Noesmoen FRA and Emma Wilson GBR lead the Women

In the men Nicolas Gotard (-7 -14 1 1) has opened a lead of 6 points after a further four races with five race wins from his eight flight races.

Luuc Van Opzeeland (-49 -9 9 1) of Holland slips to second with 14 points, while Kiran Badloe moves up into third, tied on 18 points with Nicolò Renna of Italy.

In fifth is Yoav Omer of Israel tied on 20 points with Britain’s Andrew Brown (5 -53 2 6), whose steady scoring series was spoilt by a 53 in the second race.

Other GBR are Sam Sills moving up to 10th and Matt Barton in 18th place. Finn Hawkins is in 36th and Tom Squires drops down to 46th overall.



While Hélène Noesmoen keeps her lead in the Women, she is now tied on 11 points with Britain’s Emma Wilson (1 1 -10 2), with Islay Watson (4 3 -8 1) of Britain two points back in third place.

Pilar Lamadrid of Spain is up into fourth with 16 points and Maja Dziarnowska of Poland is now fifth with 20 points.

Other leading British competitors are Saskia Sills in ninth, Catrin Williams 16th, Emily Hall 35th and Alice Read 47th.

This completes the qualifying phase.

On Thursday the fleet will be divided into gold and silver fleet (first 77 males and first 47 females) with slalom or course races scheduled, depending on the intensity of the wind and, possibly, the marathon race.

Men – iQFoil European Championships, leaders after 8 races (154 entries)

1st FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD 3 1 1 1 -7 -14 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND 1 1 1 1 -49 -9 9 1 – – 14 pts

3rd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE 3 3 1 BFD -30 5 3 3 – – 18 pts

4th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA 1 1 -35 3 -41 10 1 2 – – 18 pts

5th ISR 24 Yoav OMER 1 5 5 -9 2 4 3 -19 – – 20 pts

6th GBR 360 Andrew BROWN -11 3 3 1 5 -53 2 6 – – 20 pts

7th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS BFD 1 1 1 4 -19 10 4 – – 21 pts

8th FRA 4 Le Bosq TITOUAN -17 -35 7 1 1 2 7 5 – – 23 pts

9th GER 404 Fabian WOLF 1 5 3 3 6 -34 -20 8 – – 26 pts

10th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS 3 -17 3 -9 8 3 4 6 – – 27 pts

11th FRA 152 Tom ARNOUX 3 3 3 3 -59 -33 11 12 – – 35 pts

12th NED 2020 Amado VRIESWIJK 9 BFD 7 5 3 2 12 -14 – – 38 pts

13th ITA 24 Luca DI TOMASSI 1 -31 3 11 -18 14 5 4 – – 38 pts

14th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE BFD 9 11 3 8 -17 5 3 – – 39 pts

15th POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI 1 -21 7 13 10 -25 7 2 – – 40 pts

16th NED 36 Max CASTELEIN 7 BFD 5 7 5 6 -30 10 – – 40 pts

17th NZL 59 Josh ARMIT 5 3 7 1 -45 -16 16 10 – – 42 pts

18th GBR 983 Matthew BARTON -11 5 9 9 9 7 -28 7 – – 46 pts

19th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK 1 7 1 13 -28 12 -16 13 – – 47 pts

20th AUS 0 Stephen ALLEN 7 5 9 1 12 17 -39 -49 – – 51 pts

Women – iQFoil European Championships, leaders after 8 races (95 entries)

1st FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN -3 1 3 3 1 -11 1 2 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR 7 Emma WILSON -5 3 1 3 1 1 -10 2 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR 529 Islay WATSON 3 1 1 -5 4 3 -8 1 – – 13 pts

4th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID 1 -13 1 1 2 6 -8 5 – – 16 pts

5th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA 1 5 3 1 -9 -9 6 4 – – 20 pts

6th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI 7 3 3 1 3 4 -12 -8 – – 21 pts

7th CRO 991 Palma CARGO -9 5 7 -9 4 5 1 3 – – 25 pts

8th ESP 132 Nicole VAN DER VELDEN 3 -17 5 -9 8 3 3 6 – – 28 pts

9th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 3 5 5 -15 -11 6 6 3 – – 28 pts

10th NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE -25 BFD 9 7 3 4 2 8 – – 33 pts

11th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH 7 7 5 7 6 -10 2 -27 – – 34 pts

12th ISR 351 Shahar RESHEF U21 11 1 1 1 -19 12 -30 9 – – 35 pts

13th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS 5 3 -15 7 6 -8 7 7 – – 35 pts

14th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES -19 7 7 -21 5 10 3 4 – – 36 pts

15th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG U21 5 9 11 -21 7 1 -13 6 – – 39 pts

16th GBR 323 Catrin WILLIAMS -33 9 5 DNF 5 8 16 1 – – 44 pts

17th MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR 9 11 -13 13 2 5 -15 5 – – 45 pts

18th ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR U21 13 BFD -15 13 7 2 4 7 – – 46 pts

19th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS 7 11 9 3 -16 2 -16 16 – – 48 pts

20th FRA 31 Lola SORIN U21 11 5 BFD 7 8 15 10 -17 – – 56 pts

21st FRA 775 Delphine COUSIN -17 1 17 DNF 10 15 5 9 – – 57 pts

Full results available here . . .