Finn Gold Cup – Postma is early leader

Pieter-Jan Postma, from The Netherlands, is the early leader of the thrilling 2022 Finn Gold Cup at Fraglia Vela Malcesine on Lake Garda, Italy.

After three race Postma leads with ten points, a three point advantage from Finland’s Oskari Muhonen with 13 points, with Italy’s Matti Iovenitti in third place on 28 points.

Out of the 110 boat fleet from 17 nations, the race wins went to Australia’s Rob McMillan, Finland’s Oskari Muhonen and Italy’s Marko Kolic.

After the opening day was lost on Tuesday the conditions for Wednesday changed to a typical Garda day with a southerly building to 10-14 knots for three great races.

Overall leader, Postma explained why he was back,

“It is awesome to be here and it’s a good fight. For me I am back in the Finn for this week because I just missed that feel, the feel of the upwind, the feel of the downwind, and to be back here in a great class is awesome.”

“Today everybody said you have to go to the left. Well, we had six beats and every beat you had to go to the right, so there were plenty enough challenges.”

“Actually it was puffy and it wasn’t a one way track, so you had to have your head out of the boat. I had a 2,2,7 and leading at the moment, but it’s tight.”

2022 Finn Gold Cup – Leaders after 3 races (110 entries)

1st NED 842 Pieter-Jan POSTMA MasterM 2 2 6 – – 10 pts

2nd FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN SrM 4 1 8 – – 13 pts

3rd ITA 1071 Matteo IOVENITTI SrM 3 15 10 – – 28 pts

4th AUS 2 Rob MCMILLAN Grand MasterM 1 4 24 – – 29 pts

5th HUN 80 Domonkos NÉMETH u23M 9 3 25 – – 37 pts

6th AUT 3 Raudaschl FLORIAN MasterM 8 28 4 – – 40 pts

7th ITA 115 Roberto STRAPPATI MasterM 6 32 3 – – 41 pts

8th ESP 161 Miguel FERNANDEZ VASCO SrM 7 7 33 – – 47 pts

9th ITA 80 Martin ATZWANGER Grand Grand MasterM 15 23 13 – – 51 pts

10th FRA 111 Valerian LEBRUN MasterM 13 10 31 – – 54 pts

11th NED 148 Peter PEET Grand MasterM 5 17 39 – – 61 pts

12th DEN 246 Jens Kristian ANDERSEN Grand MasterM 45 5 12 – – 62 pts

13th ITA 40 Marko KOLIC SrM 25 38 1 – – 64 pts

14th FIN 12 Joonas HARJU u23M 16 16 32 – – 64 pts

15th POL 6 Bartosz SZYDLOWSKI SrM 12 6 47 – – 65 pts

