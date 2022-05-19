IMA Maxi Europeans – A day of delays on the Bay of Naples

Maxi European Championships Race 3 winners:

Class 1 – Highland Fling XI, Lord Irvine Laidlaw

Class 2 – Lyra, Terry Hui

Class 3 – H20, Riccardo De Michele

Class 4 – Shirlaf, Giuseppe Puttini

Scheduled for day two of the IMA Maxi Europeans’ inshore/coastal racing were two windward-leewards. After a delay out on the Bay of Naples, only one was finally completed.

The big boats are still dominating the overall results at the IMA Maxi Europeans with North Star leading and Jethou third.

Lord Irvine Laidlaw’s Reichel/Pugh 82 Highland Fling XI, was able to gain enough of a lead to claim Class 1.

While the day’s Class 2 winner for a second consecutive day was Terry Hui’s all-black Wally 77 Lyra . . . despite blowing up a spinnaker after it snagged on a spreader tip.

In Class 3 it was the turn of regular Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup class winner H20, Riccardo De Michele’s Vallicelli 78, to beat IMA President Benoît de Froidmont’s Wally 60 Wallyño by two and a half minutes under IRC corrected time.

While in Class 4, Giuseppe Puttini’s Swan 65 ketch Shirlaf scored her second race win.

Racing at the IMA Maxi European Championship continues Thursday and runs until Friday 20 May. The IMA Maxi Europeans forms part of the larger Tre Golfi Sailing Week.

Full daily results available here . . .